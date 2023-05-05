^

Headlines

HRW raises alarm over red-tagging of journalists in SMNI show

Philstar.com
May 5, 2023 | 2:42pm
HRW raises alarm over red-tagging of journalists in SMNI show
Photo shows former PCOO Undersecretary Lorraine Badoy speaking in a program aired over SMNI News.
Philstar.com Screengrab / SMNI News on YouTube

MANILA, Philippines — Human Rights Watch aired “deep concern” on Friday over the red-tagging of several journalists on an episode of a show aired over SMNI last World Press Freedom Day.

HRW senior researcher Carlos Conde said that while the red-tagging of the SMNI show’s hosts was “nothing new,” they were still “alarmed by the recklessness” of the broadcast.

“As we all know, red-tagging is not just simple harassment – it is meant to put the red-tagged in harm’s way. Many red-tagged activists have been victims of extrajudicial executions,” Conde said in a statement.

Among the journalists that were red-tagged in the show was Jonathan de Santos, news section head of Philstar.com and national chairperson of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines.

On Twitter, De Santos dismissed the accusations as having come from “jokers.”

Philstar.com was likewise red-tagged for its reporting on the Communist Party of the Philippines’ confirmation of the deaths of its top leaders Benito and Wilma Tiamzon, and the deportation and arrest of alleged top New People’s Army leader Eric Jun Casilao.

Former Philippine Daily Inquirer correspondent Nestor Burgos Jr., leaders of the NUJP, other activists and non-government groups as members and fronts of the CPP and its armed wing, the NPA.

The US State Department said in its latest report on the human rights situation in the Philippines that red-tagging persisted under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whose stance is unclear on the practice which is deemed to have a chilling effect on civil society. — Xave Gregorio

PRESS FREEDOM

RED-TAGGING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Two DepEd admin officials resign; Ablan says quitting not related to laptops controversy

Two DepEd admin officials resign; Ablan says quitting not related to laptops controversy

By Cristina Chi | 19 hours ago
DepEd Undersecretary for Administration Kris Ablan confirmed in a message to Philstar.com that he resigned from his post on...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines improves in press freedom index but still a 'difficult' country for journalists

Philippines improves in press freedom index but still a 'difficult' country for journalists

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The country ranked 132nd out of 180 countries, according to an annual report that was published on World Press Freedom D...
Headlines
fbtw
Bilateral Defense Guidelines include AFP modernization, cyber defense

Bilateral Defense Guidelines include AFP modernization, cyber defense

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
The Philippines and the United States have finally released their bilateral defense guidelines, which outline the priorities...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Evacuated Sudan OFWs to get 100k humanitarian assistance

Evacuated Sudan OFWs to get 100k humanitarian assistance

21 hours ago
The Department of Migrant Workers said overseas Filipino workers will be getting P100,000 worth of humanitarian aid to help...
Headlines
fbtw
American, Saudi firms may hire displaced OFWs &ndash; Ople

American, Saudi firms may hire displaced OFWs – Ople

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Some American and Saudi Arabian firms are willing to look at the credentials of Filipinos affected by the conflict in Sudan...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Dirt poor

By FGS Gujilde | 16 hours ago
Stephen Curried the golden warriors to the western conference finals against the LA Lakers with a career-high 50 points, a new NBA record for most points in a decider.
Headlines
fbtw

The second round

2 days ago
The second round of the playoffs is not without sub-plots with eight different seeds advancing, with the West having a loaded semis. 
Headlines
fbtw

Conduent, TDCX off to flying starts in Hoop Nation Inter-BPO League

2 days ago
Conduent and TDCX got off to the best possible start they could in the maiden Hoop Nation Inter-BPO League powered by Hype Pro Power Drink at the City Sports Club-Cebu gym.
Headlines
fbtw

London marathon

By Raffy Uytiepo | 3 days ago
Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya surged after the 30-kilometer mark to break this year’s London Marathon open, in 2:01:25. 
Headlines
fbtw

UV Lancers on the brink of Moalboalcage crown

3 days ago
The University of the Visayas Green Lancers are a win away from clinching the championship of the 1st Mayor Inocentes Cabaron Inter-Collegiate Invitational Basketball Tournament after clobbering the University of...
Headlines
fbtw

UV Lancers complete 4-0 sweep, to face USPF Panthers in finals

5 days ago
The University of the Visayas Green Lancers subdued the University of Southern Philippines Foundation Panthers in overtime, 82-75, to complete a four-game elimination round sweep in the 1st Mayor Inocentes Cabaron...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with