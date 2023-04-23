AFP says further expansion of EDCA possible amid military modernization

This photo taken on March 31, 2023 shows Brigadier General Francis Coronel (R), of Philippine army artillery regiment, shaking hands with US army soldiers after a live fire exercise during the joint exercise between the Philippines and the US at Fort Magsaysay in the Philippines' Nueva Ecija province.

MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Sunday said a further expansion of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement with the United States may be possible as the country seeks to further modernize its military capabilities.

There are currently nine locations identified under the EDCA, with the four in Cagayan, Isabela, and Balabac Island in Palawan recently designated. The earlier five sites are in Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, and Antonio Bautista Air Base in Palawan.

“If we are to protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity, including the protection of maritime resources that should be enjoyed by our people, we need a 360-degree protection capability for the [AFP],” Col. Medel Aguilar, AFP spokesperson, told Super Radyo DzBB.

Aguilar noted that choosing locations for the 2014 agreement with Washington undergoes a process that complements the military’s modernization program. He said this means that equipment and the needed facilities for development would also play a part in identifying a location.

“Aside from equipment, modernization also means getting facilities – such as runways, barracks for our soldiers, and where to store equipment during times of emergency,” Aguilar said in Filipino.

“In the end, we are the ones who really benefit from EDCA facilities,” he added.

EDCA sites allow Manila and Washington to train together, both in the military aspect as well as develop proper coordination for humanitarian crises. The US has so far invested $83 million to the first five EDCA locations and with four additional ones, it expects to have invested around $100 million by the end of its fiscal year in September.

Communities, groups, and some politicians and local officials have protested against expanding the EDCA agreement with the US amid concerns that it would further stoke regional tensions with China and issues in the Taiwan Strait. Three of the new EDCA locations are in northern Philippines, right across Taiwan.

However, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said that the Philippines will not allow the sites to be used for any offensive actions. — Kaycee Valmonte