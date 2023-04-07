Kadamay doubts EDCA benefit to local communities

MANILA, Philippines — Urban poor group Kadamay on Friday cast doubt on claims that the addition of four sites under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement will benefit local communities as government agencies touted the arrangement as a way to upgrade Philippine military infrastructure and provide jobs to communities near the facilities.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines said earlier in the week that EDCA "will give us the needed infrastructure to develop our force in line with our acquisition of modern equipment" while the Department of Foreign Affairs said implementation if the agreement will make the needs of local communities a priority.

But Kadamay said Filipino workers could just end up as cheap labor employed through third-party recruitment agencies and without benefits or protections afforded to regular employees.

"The government says local communities in areas where the US will set up will benefit because the infrastructure projects will create many jobs," Mimi Doringo, Kadamay secretary general, said in Filipino. "But it seems there are so many red flags here. What kinds of jobs will those be?"

Doringo also asked why US troops will have free access to the agreed locations. In contrast to public housing, which beneficiaries pay subsidized rates for, she said, "the US troops will freely be able to use the facilities, services and land of the Philippines."

According to government releases, the additional EDCA sites are Naval Base Camilo Osias and Lal-lo Airport in Cagayan province, Camp Melchor Dela Cruz in Isabela, and Balabac Island in Palawan. Cagayan's governor initially bucked putting EDCA sites in the province but has since deferred to the national government on the matter.

National democratic activist groups like Kadamay oppose EDCA and other military agreements with the US as well as US troop presence in general, saying these keep the Philippines dependent on its treaty ally and former colonizer, and put the country at risk of being dragged into geopolitical conflict with China.

"What the government should be pushing for is an independent foreign policy that will protect our sovereignty and the livelihoods of Filipinos from exploitation by foreigners," Doringo added. She said the government should work to raise salaries and end labor contractualization instead of promoting EDCA as a path to development.

The Philippines has been pursuing better ties with the US after years of strain during the Duterte administration, which chose to seek warmer relations with China and Russia.

The annual Balikatan joint military exercises, the biggest so far, begin on April 11. Around 17,680 military personnel — 12,000 from the US, 5,000 from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and 111 from Australia — will be joining the drills.

"The new EDCA sites are strategic in the AFP's thrust to strengthen its capacity to protect the people and the state, advance our national interests and enhance the country’s disaster response capability," Col. Medel Aguilar, AFP spokesperson said earlier this week.