^

Headlines

Kadamay doubts EDCA benefit to local communities

Philstar.com
April 7, 2023 | 3:29pm
Kadamay doubts EDCA benefit to local communities
This 2018 handout photo shows personnel of the Army's 5th Infantry Division at Camp Melchor Dela Cruz in Isabela
PIA-2 / Isabela, file

MANILA, Philippines — Urban poor group Kadamay on Friday cast doubt on claims that the addition of four sites under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement will benefit local communities as government agencies touted the arrangement as a way to upgrade Philippine military infrastructure and provide jobs to communities near the facilities.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines said earlier in the week that EDCA "will give us the needed infrastructure to develop our force in line with our acquisition of modern equipment" while the Department of Foreign Affairs said implementation if the agreement will make the needs of local communities a priority.

But Kadamay said Filipino workers could just end up as cheap labor employed through third-party recruitment agencies and without benefits or protections afforded to regular employees.

"The government says local communities in areas where the US will set up will benefit because the infrastructure projects will create many jobs," Mimi Doringo, Kadamay secretary general, said in Filipino. "But it seems there are so many red flags here. What kinds of jobs will those be?"

RELATED: On Bonifacio Day, workers stand up for higher wages and right to organize

Doringo also asked why US troops will have free access to the agreed locations. In contrast to public housing, which beneficiaries pay subsidized rates for, she said, "the US troops will freely be able to use the facilities, services and land of the Philippines."

According to government releases, the additional EDCA sites are Naval Base Camilo Osias and Lal-lo Airport in Cagayan province, Camp Melchor Dela Cruz in Isabela, and Balabac Island in Palawan. Cagayan's governor initially bucked putting EDCA sites in the province but has since deferred to the national government on the matter.

National democratic activist groups like Kadamay oppose EDCA and other military agreements with the US as well as US troop presence in general, saying these keep the Philippines dependent on its treaty ally and former colonizer, and put the country at risk of being dragged into geopolitical conflict with China. 

READ: Why Kadamay and the urban poor are easy targets for government and the rest of us

"What the government should be pushing for is an independent foreign policy that will protect our sovereignty and the livelihoods of Filipinos from exploitation by foreigners," Doringo added. She said the government should work to raise salaries and end labor contractualization instead of promoting EDCA as a path to development.

The Philippines has been pursuing better ties with the US after years of strain during the Duterte administration, which chose to seek warmer relations with China and Russia. 

The annual Balikatan joint military exercises, the biggest so far, begin on April 11. Around 17,680 military personnel — 12,000 from the US, 5,000 from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and 111 from Australia — will be joining the drills.

RELATED: Biggest Balikatan to highlight 'whole-of-alliance' defense approach — analysts

"The new EDCA sites are strategic in the AFP's thrust to strengthen its capacity to protect the people and the state, advance our national interests and enhance the country’s disaster response capability," Col. Medel Aguilar, AFP spokesperson said earlier this week.

BALIKATAN EXERCISES

ENHANCED DEFENSE COOPERATION AGREEMENT

KADAMAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Student who brought grenade, marijuana to school now under police custody &mdash; DepEd

Student who brought grenade, marijuana to school now under police custody — DepEd

By Cristina Chi | 2 days ago
Police apprehended yesterday a Grade 10 student who was caught bringing a hand grenade and dried marijuana leaves at a public...
Headlines
fbtw
Confirmed deaths in Basilan ferry fire rise to 31

Confirmed deaths in Basilan ferry fire rise to 31

2 days ago
Two people remained missing, while 216 were rescued.
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd studying proposal to revert to old acad calendar

DepEd studying proposal to revert to old acad calendar

By Cristina Chi | 3 days ago
The Department of Education said Tuesday that it will form a group to study the proposal to return to the old academic calendar...
Headlines
fbtw
'If we fight, we can win': NUJP welcomes NLRC decision giving reporter 13-month pay, benefits

'If we fight, we can win': NUJP welcomes NLRC decision giving reporter 13-month pay, benefits

22 hours ago
Progressive journalists applauded the National Labor Relations Commission's recent decision favoring a reporter...
Headlines
fbtw
Over 150,000 passengers flock various ports nationwide during Maundy Thursday

Over 150,000 passengers flock various ports nationwide during Maundy Thursday

23 hours ago
Over a hundred thousand and a half travelers were monitored in various sea ports around the country by the Philippine Coast...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fil-Am among Democrat lawmakers expelled by Tennessee House

Fil-Am among Democrat lawmakers expelled by Tennessee House

1 hour ago
The Tennessee House voted on Thursday to expel Justin Jones—who is of Black and Filipino descent—and his colleague...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines holds bloody crucifixions, whippings on Good Friday

Philippines holds bloody crucifixions, whippings on Good Friday

By Allison Jackson | 2 hours ago
Dozens of men wearing crowns made out of vines and cloth over their faces walked barefoot through narrow streets, flogging...
Headlines
fbtw
11,000 devotees join Good Friday procession in Quiapo

11,000 devotees join Good Friday procession in Quiapo

4 hours ago
Citing Manila Police District director Brig. Gen. Andre Dizon, the Manila PIO said the conduct of the procession was &ld...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA spotted off Mindanao, may enter PAR on Easter Sunday

LPA spotted off Mindanao, may enter PAR on Easter Sunday

5 hours ago
The LPA, which was formed on Thursday, was last seen 1,600 kilometers east of southern Mindanao, said PAGASA weather specialist...
Headlines
fbtw
China: 'Think carefully' about increased US military role in South China Sea

China: 'Think carefully' about increased US military role in South China Sea

6 hours ago
The expansion of four military bases that the US will get access to comes at a time of growing concern over China’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with