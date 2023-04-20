Cagayan mayors back EDCA as communities protest

The Filipino and American soldiers during the opening ceremony of PH-US joint army exercises dubbed as "Salaknib" 2023 at Fort Magsaysay in Palayan, Nueva Ecija on March 13, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Despite a push back from the community, mayors in Cagayan have shown support to the executive decision to give the United States military access to two sites in the province under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement between Manila and Washington.

In a statement dated April 20, the League of Municipalities of the Philippines - Cagayan Chapter, noted that mayors in the province already said they are backing the decision through a resolution in February. Only 19 mayors, however, signed the resolution.

The mayors said the additional sites would pave the way for increased support during climate disasters and humanitarian aid. They also noted that the sites could improve security in the province.

“As a result, the league believes no reason not to express their collective and unanimous support for this effort of the national government,” the league said in the statement.

The Palace only announced the designation of four additional sites under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement—specifically naming Naval Base Camilo Osias and Lal-lo Airport in Cagayan—in April, months after the plan to include them was announced.

Opposition

Under the 2014 agreement with the US, American troops would have access to the designated military sites for joint training as well as to store equipment for humanitarian aid.

The Philippines chooses which sites would be included in accordance to the Strategic Basing Plan of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Despite mayors’ support for the EDCA sites, thousands of Cagayan residents joined a candle lighting activity the other day at Tuguegarao City in a show of force against the government decision to host sites in their province.

Piat Mayor William Mamba, who did not sign the resolution, was also in the protests, saying they were "asking for a miracle that the President will change his mind about EDCA."

Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba also opposed the designation of the sites as he fears that the military bases in his province would become targets of external forces, including those that target the US.

One of the concerns regarding the agreement revolves around the US-China rivalry over Taiwan, as the new sites in Cagayan and Isabela face Taiwan.

China-US conflict in Taiwan

Beijing has kicked off increased military drills around the Taiwan strait after several high-ranking Washington officials began visiting the self-governing island beginning last year. China warned that the visits may be sending the wrong message to “separatist forces.”

The Philippines maintains a “One China policy,” which means Manila only has official diplomatic relations with China. President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. noted in an interview with Nikkei Asia earlier this year that it would be difficult for the Philippines to not get involved in the conflict, considering its proximity to Taiwan.

However, the safety of overseas Filipino workers remains to be the country’s priority.

Chinese envoy Huang Xilian recently warned the Philippines to stay out of its issue with Taiwan and has “advised” the Philippines to keep from adding fuel to the fire by offering more military base access to the US if Manila "cares" for its nationals there.

— with a report from Victor Martin / Pilipino Star Ngayon