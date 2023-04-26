Albert Del Rosario remembered as a kind boss with inspiring leadership

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs paid tribute to its former chief, ex-Foreign Secretary Albert del Rosario, whose leadership was guided by his kindness, tenacity, and dedication to get the job done inspired others in the department as well.

“ADR”, as he was fondly called by colleagues and the public, continued to serve the country with much enthusiasm despite his age. Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said even the younger staff at the department “can barely keep up with his schedule and drive.”

“Seeing him work long hours and flying across timezones around the world despite his backpain was an invitation to do more and aspire to give more of ourselves,” Manalo said of his former boss as he delivered his eulogy.

Del Rosario was also remembered for the “moral clarity” that guided his leadership.

Del Rosario was foreign affairs secretary from 2011 to 2016, when he resigned due to his health. As the country’s top diplomat at the time, he is known for leading the Philippines’ case at the Permanent Court of Arbitration at the Hague, underscoring sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea, and for his dedication to serving Filipinos at home and abroad.

Manalo noted that his former boss led missions to rescue Filipino nurses in Libya and helped with the rescue ops for an engineer kidnapped in Yemen.

“He glowed upon meeting them at the end of their ordeal with the content of a father seeing his children out of harm’s way,” Manalo said.

Del Rosario was also hands-on with overseeing how consular services were delivered back home.

READ: The patriotic legacy of Ambassador Albert del Rosario

The former secretary died while on April 18 while en route to San Francisco. He meant to pray at private devotion to Our Lady of Miraculous Medal. He suffered a heart attack.

He was brought back home on April 22 and was laid to rest on April 25.

Tributes poured in from former colleagues in the Aquino administration, fellow public servants, as well as diplomats deployed here and foreign ministries from around the world.