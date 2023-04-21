Affected population of Mindoro oil spill rises to over 193,400 â€” NDRRMC

Affected population of Mindoro oil spill rises to over 193,400 — NDRRMC

Shown here is a photo taken during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s recent aerial inspection of the oil spill which occurred nearby Oriental Mindoro

MANILA, Philippines — Almost two months after the sinking of an oil tanker at the vicinity waters off Naujan, Oriental Mindoro, oil spill victims continue to rise to this day.

This refers to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council's statement released on Friday regarding the ongoing effects of MT Princess Empress' sinking, which said to be carrying over 800,000 liters of fuel.

Related Stories Tanker carrying 800,000 liters of fuel sinks off Oriental Mindoro

"A total of 40,897 families or 193,436 persons were affected," according to the NDRRMC on Friday.

"A total of 208 injured persons were reported," it added.

The recent spike of affected residents came from three more municipalities in Mindoro which were just recently added. Affected regions include CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and Western Visayas.

Agricultural damages also increased, with production losses now reaching around P3.88 billion.

A total of 15 cities/municipalities were declared under the state of calamity. Under the law, automatic price freezes are implemented in areas under a state of calamity.

"A total of P279.7 million worth of assistance from the government, local government units, non-governmental organizations, and other partners, was provided to the affected families," said the Office of Civil Defense in a separate statement released on Friday.

"The DENR is also implementing the Cash for Work for Cleanup Operations program through a joint effort with DSWD, Department of Labor and Employment and DOH," it added.

The Department of Health has already warned the public from swimming and fishing in areas as far as Puerto Galera due to the oil spill. — James Relativo