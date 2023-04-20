^

Headlines

Sta. Lucia Land inaugurates link to LRT-2 station

The Philippine Star
April 20, 2023 | 12:00am
Sta. Lucia Land inaugurates link to LRT-2 station
The LRT-2 Marikina-Pasig Station and Sta. Lucia Mall link is now open to commuters and can be accessed via the footbridge.
LRTA

MANILA, Philippines — Sta. Lucia Land Inc. recently opened and blessed the Sta. Lucia Link to the Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) Marikina-Pasig Station, which provides direct access to its office spaces and the Sta. Lucia East Grand Mall.

At the blessing ceremony, Rose Santos, Sta. Lucia Land VP for commercial business, said the opening of the Sta. Lucia Link displays the partnership between the government and the private sector in providing better services for the commuting public.

Light Rail Transit Authority Administrator Hernando Cabrera, Transportation Assistant Secretary Jorgette Aquino and top officials of Sta. Lucia Land were present at the blessing and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Authorities agree that Sta. Lucia’s opening of the direct link to the LRT-2 is expected to enhance the safety and accessibility of the mall for commuters.

Cabrera, who lived in the Ligaya area during his college years, shared his personal connection to the Sta. Lucia East Grand Mall. He revealed that he first learned to use computers at one of the computer shops located in the mall.

In a statement released yesterday, the land developer said the link’s opening further establishes the company’s commitment to creating modern and convenient lifestyle options for its customers and the general public.

“Ensuring convenience and accessibility is a promise that Sta. Lucia Land Inc. takes to heart,” the statement read.

The LRT-2 Marikina-Pasig Station is part of a 17-kilometer railway system that covers 13 stations from Rizal to Manila, serving around 30,000 commuters daily.

On the other hand, the Sta. Lucia East Grand Mall has been a retail pioneer in the Pasig-Cainta area for many years, offering a safe and convenient shopping experience to residents in the eastern corridor of the metro.

Looking ahead, the government has plans in place to construct more stations to its LRT lines in the cities of Parañaque and Manila.

LRT-2
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hontiveros: Hundreds of foreigners duped into working in Manila 'scam hubs'
play

Hontiveros: Hundreds of foreigners duped into working in Manila 'scam hubs'

By Kristine Joy Patag | 12 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday claimed that the Philippines, which has long been working to eliminate human trafficking,...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI regional head says Teves tried to influence e-sabong raids in Cebu

NBI regional head says Teves tried to influence e-sabong raids in Cebu

12 hours ago
Oliva said Teves, who had set a meeting with him through a fellow NBI official, was with "a certain Mr. Tomasino Alegro and...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI regional head says Teves tried to influence e-sabong raids in Cebu

NBI regional head says Teves tried to influence e-sabong raids in Cebu

12 hours ago
Oliva said Teves, who had set a meeting with him through a fellow NBI official, was with "a certain Mr. Tomasino Alegro and...
Headlines
fbtw
Labor party-list pushes wage recovery increase of P150 in workers' daily pay

Labor party-list pushes wage recovery increase of P150 in workers' daily pay

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
"Since late last year, TUCP was already calling on the wage boards to address the steady decline in the real value of wages...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sugar production seen falling due to El Ni&ntilde;o

Sugar production seen falling due to El Niño

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
Sugar production may fall by as much as 15 percent in the next cropping season due to the impact of El Niño this ...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos sees no rice crisis

Marcos sees no rice crisis

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Marcos is not expecting a rice crisis to hit the country during the lean months, but he remains open to importation...
Headlines
fbtw
OCTA: Marcos, Sara retain high performance, trust ratings

OCTA: Marcos, Sara retain high performance, trust ratings

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
President Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte continued to enjoy high performance and trust ratings in the latest survey...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves still operating e-sabong?

Teves still operating e-sabong?

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Despite Malacañang’s directive to stop e-sabong nationwide, suspended Negros 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos on China envoy&rsquo;s warning: Lost in translation?

Marcos on China envoy’s warning: Lost in translation?

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
President Marcos wants clarification from Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian over his remarks on Filipinos...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with