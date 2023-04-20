Sta. Lucia Land inaugurates link to LRT-2 station

The LRT-2 Marikina-Pasig Station and Sta. Lucia Mall link is now open to commuters and can be accessed via the footbridge.

MANILA, Philippines — Sta. Lucia Land Inc. recently opened and blessed the Sta. Lucia Link to the Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) Marikina-Pasig Station, which provides direct access to its office spaces and the Sta. Lucia East Grand Mall.

At the blessing ceremony, Rose Santos, Sta. Lucia Land VP for commercial business, said the opening of the Sta. Lucia Link displays the partnership between the government and the private sector in providing better services for the commuting public.

Light Rail Transit Authority Administrator Hernando Cabrera, Transportation Assistant Secretary Jorgette Aquino and top officials of Sta. Lucia Land were present at the blessing and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Authorities agree that Sta. Lucia’s opening of the direct link to the LRT-2 is expected to enhance the safety and accessibility of the mall for commuters.

Cabrera, who lived in the Ligaya area during his college years, shared his personal connection to the Sta. Lucia East Grand Mall. He revealed that he first learned to use computers at one of the computer shops located in the mall.

In a statement released yesterday, the land developer said the link’s opening further establishes the company’s commitment to creating modern and convenient lifestyle options for its customers and the general public.

“Ensuring convenience and accessibility is a promise that Sta. Lucia Land Inc. takes to heart,” the statement read.

The LRT-2 Marikina-Pasig Station is part of a 17-kilometer railway system that covers 13 stations from Rizal to Manila, serving around 30,000 commuters daily.

On the other hand, the Sta. Lucia East Grand Mall has been a retail pioneer in the Pasig-Cainta area for many years, offering a safe and convenient shopping experience to residents in the eastern corridor of the metro.

Looking ahead, the government has plans in place to construct more stations to its LRT lines in the cities of Parañaque and Manila.