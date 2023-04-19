^

Headlines

NBI regional head says Teves tried to influence e-sabong raids in Cebu

Philstar.com
April 19, 2023 | 12:33pm
NBI regional head says Teves tried to influence e-sabong raids in Cebu
This screenshot from a stream by the Senate shows National Bureau of Investigation Regional Director Rennan Oliva testifying before the Senate Committee on Public Order and Illegal Drugs on April 19, 2023.
Screenshot Senate PRIB

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate committee on public order on Wednesday heard testimony linking suspended Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) to e-sabong operations that were ordered suspended during the Duterte administration and officially banned by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Teves has been barred from attending the proceedings virtually but the panel headed by Sen. Ronald dela Rosa said it is willing to give him a chance to air his side if he comes to the hearings personally.

Kicking off the third day of the Senate inquiry into the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo, which the Department of Justice said it believes was initiated by Teves, was testimony from National Bureau of Investigation director Rennan Oliva, who said he had been approached by the provincial lawmaker over e-sabong cases.

He said that Teves went to the their regional office after a September 2022 raid on the Amenic N' Calajoan Cockpit in Minglanilla, Cebu, which he said was not even registered with the Philippine Amusements and Gaming Corp. even when e-sabong was allowed. 

RELATED: Marcos formalizes Duterte's spoken order to suspend e-sabong

He said Teves, who had set a meeting with him through a fellow NBI official, was with "a certain Mr. Tomasino Alegro and entourage" when he visited the NBI office in Cebu. He said he was told by Teves that he was no longer connected to e-sabong but had friends who were.

He added Teves warned him that a case would be filed against NBI personnel over the raid for allegedly stealing P7 million in the raid. He said that Teves told him that he "will spare me from the case" if raids against e-sabong facilities would turn up "negative."

He said that the encounter led to intensified raids against the online betting scheme and a case against him and others before the Office of the Ombudsman for, among other things, the alleged theft of P9 million from Amenic N' Calajoan Cockpit. "The supposed amount already got bigger," Oliva remarked in Bisaya, "it went from P7 million to P9 million."

He said the filing of the complaint was preceded by the release on social media of spliced videos suggesting irregularities in the Minglanilla raid.

In response to the cases filed at the Office of the Ombudsman, NBI Central Visayas said it took exception to the allegations. "We believe that this issue is related to the refiling of cases by NBI-7 against the illegal e-sabong operators and staff of Amenic n' Calajoan who continue to defy the order of the president to stop illegal e-sabong activities," it is quoted in news reports as saying. 

Oliva read parts of the statement at the hearing on Wendesday.

Teves' past involvement in e-sabong

Gov. Degamo's widow—Pamplona, Negros Oriental Mayor Janice Degamo—on Tuesday told the panel that it was public knowledge in the province that Rep. Teves ran "e-sabong" and Small Town Lottery operations in Negros Oriental and Cebu. STL, like e-sabong until it was banned, is licensed by Pagcor.

Teves has remained outside the country even after a travel authority granted by the House of Representatives already lapsed. He said that he is staying away because of security threats. He also said in a video message that there were moves originating from the Palace to pin him down over e-sabong. He also stressed that he is no longer involved in e-sabong.

President Marcos said then that the security sector had not monitored any threats to Teves. 

"No, the bottomline of this is the killing of Governor Degamo. We already had a problem with e-sabong before, but this is not what it is about," the president also said then. — Jonathan de Santos

ARNOLFO TEVES JR.

CEBU CITY

NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Court-martial of ex-PSG chief begins

Court-martial of ex-PSG chief begins

By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
The court-martial of former Presidential Security Group chief Brig. Gen. Jesus Durante III over the murder of a Davao City-based...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO drops periodic medical exam for driver&rsquo;s license

LTO drops periodic medical exam for driver’s license

By Bella Cariaso | 2 days ago
Holders of driver’s license with five-year or 10-year validity will no longer need to undergo the prescribed periodic...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves&rsquo; assets may be frozen with terrorist tag

Teves’ assets may be frozen with terrorist tag

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
The Anti-Money Laundering Council may freeze the assets of suspended congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. if he is designated as...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: Bantag considered armed and dangerous

PNP: Bantag considered armed and dangerous

14 hours ago
Armed and dangerous.
Headlines
fbtw
LTO scraps periodic medical exam requirement for driver's license holders

LTO scraps periodic medical exam requirement for driver's license holders

2 days ago
The Land Transportation Office has scrapped periodic medical examination as a requirement for holders of driver’s license...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Manalo: Philippines won't let US store weapons for Taiwan ops at EDCA sites

Manalo: Philippines won't let US store weapons for Taiwan ops at EDCA sites

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
“We would not agree to any kind of activity or even materiels not consistent with these agreed activities,” Foreign...
Headlines
fbtw
Hontiveros: Hundreds of foreigners duped into working in Manila 'scam hubs'

Hontiveros: Hundreds of foreigners duped into working in Manila 'scam hubs'

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday claimed that the Philippines, which has long been working to eliminate human trafficking,...
Headlines
fbtw
Students alarmed at DND termination of accord on operations in PUP campuses

Students alarmed at DND termination of accord on operations in PUP campuses

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
PUP’s student council’s letter to the university stated that “for the past few months and years,”...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines keeps in mind local healthcare sector as Austria seeks workers

Philippines keeps in mind local healthcare sector as Austria seeks workers

4 hours ago
Austria will need around 60,000 to 75,000 workers to fill gaps in their healthcare sector in the coming years, while around...
Headlines
fbtw
After court sets promulgation date, prosecution moves to re-open trial vs De Lima

After court sets promulgation date, prosecution moves to re-open trial vs De Lima

By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
State prosecutors moved to re-open the trial of former Sen. Leila de Lima, in the second drug case she is facing, after the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with