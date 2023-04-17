^

Teves still refuses to return to the country amid terrorist tag threat

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
April 17, 2023 | 6:00pm
This photo shows a screengrab of Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. in a virtual press conference held April 17, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Embattled lawmaker Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental, 3rd District) still refuses to return to Manila despite repeated assurances of his safety and the possibility of being branded as a terrorist.

Teves told reporters in his first press conference that he would return if those promising his safety – including President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. –  will explain how Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo died despite being surrounded by security personnel.  

Reiterating that he will return to the country once he “feels safe,” Teves asked in Filipino: “Who will watch over me? Army and police? That's my question too, and my question as well for him (Marcos) – who watched over Degamo? Military and police personnel as well, right? But he’s buried now.”  

Teves also laughed off Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla’s remarks that the government would proscribe him as a terrorist under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 to “make the world smaller for him” amid his refusal to show up – an unprecedented use of a controversial law that many opposed for its potential for abuse.

“It’s becoming like a circus. How can you be a terrorist when you haven’t been charged?” Teves said.

Teves’ lawyer Ferdinand Topacio asserted that the Anti-Terror Council, by virtue of its name, should penalize acts of terrorism according to its definition and not to break any “impasse" with Teves, who has been accused of planning Degamo’s killing.

Topacio said that the common crimes punishable under the anti-terror law should be “in relation to sowing fear and panic among people,” which he said did not apply to Teves, who has yet to be charged or face a warrant. 

“There are no findings yet of probable cause. Why would you use the anti-terrorism law to break the impasse? But if that is what will make Secretary Remulla happy, to wield his newfound power and to go power-tripping, we cannot stop that,” Topacio said in Filipino.

RELATED: Arnie Teves could be first politician to be designated under Anti-Terror Law

DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano said in a message to reporters that the department will be initiating proscription proceedings against Teves pursuant to Section 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Act which defines the act of terrorism.

Safety

Again suspecting possible foul play against him upon his return, Teves repeated his claims that he has long been the target of threats or plans to take him down and knew as early as January that police would raid his residences.

DOJ prosecutors in March dismissed one of the eight complaints for illegal possession of firearms against Teves, leaving seven other counts for the same charge, including the ones in which Teves is accused with his sons Kurt Matthew and Axel.

RELATED: Police raid houses of Rep. Teves in Negros Oriental for firearms

The lawmaker also responded to the appeals of his brother, former Negros Oriental governor Pryde Henry Teves, for him to return home. 

While he acknowledges that his brother was his “own person,” he said that if his family wants him “to die, they should ask me to come home. It’s that simple.”

RELATED: Pryde Teves urges brother: Come home, face charges

The press conference follows the Senate public order committee's decision to bar Teves from joining through teleconference its hearing to investigate Degamo's killing on Monday morning due to "issues of jurisdiction,” given that Teves' whereabouts continue to be unknown.

Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa, who chairs the panel, said they agreed that the committee should have jurisdiction over Teves, especially should they cite him in contempt or order him to produce documents. Dela Rosa said that he remains open to hearing Teves' side if he physically appears before the panel.

Teves was suspended in March for defying orders from the House to return to the country and explain his absence from Congress despite the expiration of his travel authority on March 9.

The DOJ believes Teves is in Cambodia, but Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva said he has been told that some people have seen Teves in South Korea. – with reports by Xave Gregorio and The STAR / Marc Jayson Cayabyab

