Chinese foreign minister to visit Philippines this weekend

FILE PHOTO: China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang waves after a press conference at the Media Center of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing on March 7, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang will be in the Philippines this weekend, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

Qin will be on an official visit from April 21 to 23 upon the invitation of Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo. This will be the first time the two officials will meet in person as Qin was appointed foreign minister in December last year and state councilor just last month.

The visit comes after Chinese envoy Huang Xilian made headlines for statements opposing the Philippines’ security alliance with the United States, somehow putting the overseas Filipino workers in the picture.

"Both sides will discuss increasing and strengthening cooperation in the fields of agriculture, trade, energy, infrastructure, and people-to-people relations, among others," the DFA said.

Engagements between the two countries have ramped up despite differences in international maritime policy. The visit also comes just months after President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.’s state visit to China in January.

Picking up where things left off

There will be discussions on the outcomes of the Philippines-China Foreign Ministry Consultations and Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on the South China Sea, which were held late March.

DFA Undersecretary for Bilateral Relations and ASEAN Affairs Ma. Theresa Lazaro emphasized then that "maritime issues continue to remain a serious concern to the Filipino people." She also took note that the officials have agreed that these should be addressed through diplomatic talks, "never through coercion and intimidation."

Last week, China opposed the recent addition of Philippine military that the US could use:

Facts speak louder than words. Obviously, the US intends to take advantage of the new EDCA sites to interfere in the situation across the Taiwan Strait to serve its geopolitical goals, and advance its anti-China agenda at the expense of peace and development of the Philippines and the region at large. Many Filipino politicians and ordinary Filipino people are questioning whether opening new bases will serve the national interests of the Philippines. “Why are the new EDCA sites only a stone’s throw away from Taiwan?” “How will the Philippines effectively control the prepositioned weapons in the military bases?” “Why will the Philippines fight for another country through the new EDCA sites?” These are soul-searching questions of the Philippine people and also doubt by people in China and across the region.

Multiple government agencies – from the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Department of National Defense, the National Security Council – have since issues statements and addressed the issues raised by the envoy.

The NSC also emphasized that it met with the Huang the week prior to the speech to explain that the Philippines does not plan to interfere in any of China’s internal affairs and neither will the country allow itself to be used by external forces.

