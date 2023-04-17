National Security Council: EDCA position already discussed with Chinese envoy

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año holds meeting with Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian at the National Security Council last week, April 12, 2023. The Philippines said that the increased security cooperation with the United States is for the benefit of the country and is no way a means of interfering with China's internal affairs.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Security Council stressed that it had already explained that the Philippine government is consistent with Beijing's “One China policy” regarding issues related to Taiwan strait.

The council in a statement over the weekend also said they already met with Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian last week, where National Security Adviser Eduardo Año assured the envoy that the sites identified under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement will not be used against China or to interfere with Taiwan issues.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. recently approved the designation of four more EDCA sites, which will be located in Cagayan, Isabela, and Palawan. Some of these sites are in the northern part of the country, facing Taiwan.

However, Año also explained to Huang that the sites were identified according to the Strategic Basing Plan of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

“That is why when he spoke at the Manila forum on Friday, we were surprised by the statements that were made,” National Security Council spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said, in response to a question during a forum hosted by Stratbase ADR Institute on Monday.

Unsolicited advice or a threat?

Huang “advised” the Philippines in a forum last week to oppose Taiwan’s call for independence if the country cares for overseas Filipino workers there.

FULL TEXT: Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian's Remarks at the 8th Manila Forum

The NSC over the weekend clarified that the Philippines will not intervene in the Taiwan issue or allow itself to be used by other states.

“Our primordial concern in Taiwan is the safety and well-being of the more than 150,000 Filipinos living and working on the island and we take grave exception to any effort by guests in our country to use this to fear-monger and intimidate us,” Malaya said in the statement over the weekend.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros has since called on the Palace to ask China to recall its ambassador following the ruckus. Despite all this, Malaya said that Hontiveros’ call “does not reflect at the moment” the position of the NSC.