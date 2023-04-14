Rains to persist over Metro Manila, other parts of Luzon due to LPA

In this file photo, students walk in the rain.

MANILA, Philippines — Residents of Metro Manila and some parts of Luzon can expect rains to continue Friday as the low pressure area formerly known as Tropical Depression “Amang” still makes its presence felt over the country’s largest island.

The LPA, last spotted 40 kilometers southwest of Iba, Zambales, is forecast by state weather service PAGASA to bring cloudy skies and scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Zambales and Bataan.

PAGASA warns the flash floods or landslides are possible due to moderate with at times heavy rains over these areas.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the LPA or the effects of localized thunderstorms.

State meteorologists warn of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms. — Xave Gregorio