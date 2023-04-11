^

Top cops dragged in P6.7-B shabu haul 'cover up' agree to go on leave

April 11, 2023 | 2:42pm
Members of the Philippine National Police line up for the monthly rank inspection at the Manila Police District Headquarters on December 9, 2022.
STAR / Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — The director of the Philippine National Police – Drug Enforcement Group announced Tuesday he will take a leave of absence while an investigation into his and other ranking police officers’ involvement in the alleged cover-up of the P6.7-billion worth of shabu seized from a now-dismissed cop in 2022.

Police BGen. Narciso Domingo said he will follow Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos' order for him to take a leave, state-run People’s Television reported.

Domingo was one of the 10 police officials whom Abalos threatened on Monday night with suspension should they fail to vacate their posts within the week as he accused them of attempting to cover up the arrest of Police MSgt. Rodolfo Mayo in October 2022 over the 990-kilogram drug haul.

The top anti-drug cop insisted, however, that he is innocent and had nothing to do with the alleged cover-up.

"We were the ones behind the largest amount of drugs ever seized by the PNP. We charged the two suspects and our fellow policeman, Police MSgt. Mayo, who was also dismissed from service. And yet, now, we are being suspected of being accomplices," Domingo said in Filipino, as quoted by state-run PTV.

Other reports said the following police officials will also file a leave of absence:

  • Police Col. Julian Olonan, chief of the PDEG Special Operations Unit in Calabarzon
  • Police Lt. Gen. Benjamin Santos, then the PNP deputy chief for operations
  • Police Lt. Col. Glenn Gonzales of the Quezon City Police District
  • Police Lt. Col. Arnulfo Ibañez, officer in charge of the PDEG SOU in Metro Manila
  • Police Lt. Col. Harry Lorenzo station commander of the Manila Police District in Moriones
  • Police Capt. Jonathan Sosongco, head of the PDEG SOU Calabarzon arrest team
  • Police Capt. Randolph Piñon, chief of PDEG SOU Calabarzon Intelligence Section
  • Police Maj. Michael Angelo Salmingo, deputy of PDEG SOU Metro Manila
  • Police Lt. Ashrap Amerol, intelligence officer of the PDEG Intelligence and Foreign Liaison Division

— Xave Gregorio

