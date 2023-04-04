^

Headlines

Magnitude 6.6-quake hits Catanduanes waters; tsunami warning issued

Philstar.com
April 4, 2023 | 10:04pm
Magnitude 6.6-quake hits Catanduanes waters; tsunami warning issued
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said that the epicenter of the quake was traced to 13.76°N, 125.51°E - 120 km S 88° E of Gigmoto. It struck at 8:54 p.m.
PHIVOLCS

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit the waters off the town of Gigmoto in Catanduanes province on Tuesday night, prompting state seismologists to issue a tsunami warning to the public.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said that the epicenter of the quake was traced to 120 km southeast of Gigmoto. It struck at 8:54 p.m.

Phivolcs warned that damage and aftershocks are expected.

Tsunami warning

In a separate advisory, state seismologists also said that they recorded minor sea-level disturbance, which means "strong currents and rapid changes of seawater level are expected."

“Based on tsunami wave models and early tide gauge records of the tsunami, it is expected to experience wave heights of less than one meter above the normal tides and may be higher on enclosed bays and straits,” it said.

Phivolcs said the first tsunami waves will arrive between 9:02 p.m. of Tuesday night, until 12:54 a.m. of Wednesday. “These waves may continue for hours,” it added.

The public is advised to be on alert for unusual waves, and are advised to stay away from the beach and not go to the coast of Catanduanes, Northern Samar and Eastern Samar.

“People whose houses are located very near the shoreline of these provinces are advised to move farther inland,” Phivolcs said.

“Owners of boats in harbors, estuaries or shallow coastal water of the above-mentioned provinces should secure their boats and move away from the waterfront. Boats already at sea during this period should stay offshore in deep waters until further advised,” it added.

Reported Intensities:

  • Intensity II - Palo, Leyte

Instrumental Intensities:

  • Intensity IV - San Jorge, Samar
  • Intensity II - Legazpi City, Legaspi, Albay; Daet, Camarines Norte; Sipocot, Iriga City, Pili, Camarines Sur; Kananga, Dulag, Abuyog, Leyte; San Roque, Northern Samar; Bulusan, Prieto Diaz, Sorsogon
  • Intensity I - Ragay, Pasacao,  Camarines Sur; Quinapondan, Eastern Samar; Palo, Alangalang, Leyte; Monreal, Uson, Masbate; Gumaca, Polillo, Mauban, Guinayangan, Quezon; Donsol, Sorsogon

CATANDUANES

EARTHQUAKE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
It&rsquo;s final: Taguig has jurisdiction over BGC

It’s final: Taguig has jurisdiction over BGC

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 22 hours ago
The Taguig city government yesterday welcomed the finality of the Supreme Court decision that found the revenue-rich Bonifacio...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato's Senate panel to invite Teves to hearing into Degamo slay

Bato's Senate panel to invite Teves to hearing into Degamo slay

By Xave Gregorio | 10 hours ago
“But if he invokes interparliamentary courtesy this time around then we will afford him such courtesy,” Sen. Ronald...
Headlines
fbtw
Preparatory talks with China on joint oil, gas exploration to begin in May &mdash; DFA

Preparatory talks with China on joint oil, gas exploration to begin in May — DFA

By Kaycee Valmonte | 12 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo has said the Philippines will be open to discussions on joint exploration as long...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves considered &lsquo;highest mastermind&rsquo; in Degamo slay
play

Teves considered ‘highest mastermind’ in Degamo slay

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 22 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla yesterday described suspended Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr....
Headlines
fbtw
China warns Philippine-US base deal 'endangering regional peace'

China warns Philippine-US base deal 'endangering regional peace'

5 hours ago
China warned on Tuesday that Washington was "endangering regional peace and stability" with a new deal expanding American...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines, India discuss possible deployment of Indian defense attach&eacute;

Philippines, India discuss possible deployment of Indian defense attaché

By Kaycee Valmonte | 3 hours ago
This means that there may soon be an official Indian envoy who will be on top of defense arrangements and the security developments...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: MRT, LRT and PNR schedules during Holy Week 2023

LIST: MRT, LRT and PNR schedules during Holy Week 2023

By James Relativo | 5 hours ago
Thinking of riding the various train systems around the country this week? Chances are, you might not be able to catch 'em...
Headlines
fbtw
Rain showers seen in Visayas, Mindanao during Holy Week

Rain showers seen in Visayas, Mindanao during Holy Week

5 hours ago
PAGASA said the ridge of a pressure area and the formation of a low pressure area are the weather systems affecting the entire...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR expresses alarm over increased &lsquo;targeted&rsquo; attacks on women, gov&rsquo;t officials

CHR expresses alarm over increased ‘targeted’ attacks on women, gov’t officials

5 hours ago
The human rights body said Tuesday that it has started its independent probe on the deaths of a barangay councilor and a college...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd acknowledges ACT membership legal, won't bar teachers from joining

DepEd acknowledges ACT membership legal, won't bar teachers from joining

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
The statement came, though, with a caveat that teachers joining organizations should steer clear of breaking the law.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with