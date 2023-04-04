Magnitude 6.6-quake hits Catanduanes waters; tsunami warning issued

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said that the epicenter of the quake was traced to 13.76°N, 125.51°E - 120 km S 88° E of Gigmoto. It struck at 8:54 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit the waters off the town of Gigmoto in Catanduanes province on Tuesday night, prompting state seismologists to issue a tsunami warning to the public.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said that the epicenter of the quake was traced to 120 km southeast of Gigmoto. It struck at 8:54 p.m.

Phivolcs warned that damage and aftershocks are expected.

Tsunami warning

In a separate advisory, state seismologists also said that they recorded minor sea-level disturbance, which means "strong currents and rapid changes of seawater level are expected."

“Based on tsunami wave models and early tide gauge records of the tsunami, it is expected to experience wave heights of less than one meter above the normal tides and may be higher on enclosed bays and straits,” it said.

Phivolcs said the first tsunami waves will arrive between 9:02 p.m. of Tuesday night, until 12:54 a.m. of Wednesday. “These waves may continue for hours,” it added.

The public is advised to be on alert for unusual waves, and are advised to stay away from the beach and not go to the coast of Catanduanes, Northern Samar and Eastern Samar.

“People whose houses are located very near the shoreline of these provinces are advised to move farther inland,” Phivolcs said.

“Owners of boats in harbors, estuaries or shallow coastal water of the above-mentioned provinces should secure their boats and move away from the waterfront. Boats already at sea during this period should stay offshore in deep waters until further advised,” it added.

Reported Intensities:

Intensity II - Palo, Leyte

Instrumental Intensities: