AFP calls China's claim on latest Ayungin incident 'deceptive'

June 17, 2024 | 6:21pm
AFP calls China's claim on latest Ayungin incident 'deceptive'
An aerial view taken on March 9, 2023 shows Philippine ship BRP Sierra Madre grounded on Ayunging Shoal (Second Thomas Shoal) in the South China Sea.
MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Monday refuted China's latest claim of an alleged collision between Philippine and Chinese vessels near Ayungin Shoal, labeling the accusations as "deceptive and misleading."

AFP Public Affairs Office Chief Colonel Xerxes Trinidad said in a message to reporters that the Philippines would not dignify China's assertions.

"The AFP will not discuss operational details on the legal humanitarian rotation and resupply mission at Ayungin Shoal, which is well within our EEZ (exclusive economic zone). We will not dignify the deceptive and misleading claims of the China Coast Guard (CCG)," Trinidad said.

This comes after the Chinese Coast Guard claimed that a Philippine vessel carrying out a resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal "illegally entered" waters claimed by China.

Trinidad said the main issue is the illegal presence of Chinese vessels within the Philippines' exclusive economicc zone, which infringes on the nation's sovereignty and sovereign rights.

Beijing claims almost the entirety of the South China Sea, brushing aside competing claims from several Southeast Asian nations including the Philippines and an international ruling that its stance has no legal basis.

To assert its stance, Beijing deploys coast guard and other boats to patrol the waters and has turned several reefs into artificial islands that it has militarized. 

China Coast Guard vessels have used water cannons against Philippine boats multiple times in the contested waters, where there have also been collisions that injured several Filipino troops.

