On Eid'l Adha, Marcos tells Filipinos to be brave 'even at the expense of comfort'

Philstar.com
June 17, 2024 | 10:00am
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., together with members of the Philippine Army’s 5th ID, at Camp Melchor dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela on June 10, 2024.
Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday urged Filipinos to embrace being courageous even at the expense of their own comfort and security in his message for Eid'l Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice.

In a statement by the Presidential Communications Office, the president highlighted the occasion as a moment to reflect on the life and story of Ibrahim, whose commitment and love for Allah are central to Islamic teaching. 

"As we understand the significance of this commemoration, we feel deep within ourselves that, in nurturing our relationship with others and the Almighty, we are strengthened by our past and fueled with lessons to face tomorrow with grit and resilience,” Marcos said.

The president said that he prayed that Filipinos have "what it takes to be courageous even at the expense of comfort and security" in treading the path of righteousness.

 “We will find a greater sense of purpose in uplifting the lives of others and enriching the facets that make our dreams and endeavors meaningful,” he said.

Marcos also said that he "yearned for a Bagong Pilipinas" that not only works towards the future of its citizens but also acknowledges their frailty and need for divine guidance.

In a separate statement, Vice President Sara Duterte also commemorated Eid Al-Adha and expressed hope that Filipinos would remember the value of sacrifice and gratitude on this day. 

"Our participation in this celebration is a reminder of our unity as a country that is strengthened by respect, acceptand love for each other regardless of language, religion or belief," Duterte said in Filipino.

Eid'l Adha, a major holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide for three to four days, involves special prayers at major mosques and Islamic centers. It is the second of two great Muslim festivals, the first being Eid al-Fitr. 

— Cristina Chi

EID'L ADHA

FERDINAND MARCOS JR

ISLAM

SARA DUTERTE
