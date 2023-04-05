^

'No significant disturbances': PHIVOLCS lifts tsunami advisory

Philstar.com
April 5, 2023 | 10:35am
'No significant disturbances': PHIVOLCS lifts tsunami advisory
A strong earthquake hit at around 8:54 p.m. about 150 kilometers northeast of Gigmoto in Catanduanes.
MANILA, Philippines — State seismologists early Wednesday lifted a tsunami advisory it had issued after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck the waters off Catanduanes.

In an advisory issued past midnight, PHIVOLCS said no significant sea level disturbances were recorded following the quake.

“With this, any effects due to minor sea level disturbances have largely passed and therefore DOST-PHIVOLCS has now canceled the recommendations issued for this event,” the agency said.

A strong earthquake hit at around 8:54 p.m. about 150 kilometers northeast of Gigmoto town, triggering a tsunami advisory. PHIVOLCS had warned that tsunami waves of less than a meter high above normal tides would reach Catanduanes, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar.

So far, there have been no reports of significant damage to buildings or infrastructure in Catanduanes.

The Philippines is regularly rocked by quakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire"—an arc of intense seismic activity. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Agence France-Presse

EARTHQUAKE

TSUNAMI
