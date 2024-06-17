^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
June 17, 2024 | 9:09am
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
A farmer works in a rice field at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano in a village in Canlaon, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

vuukle comment

ERUPTION

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
CHED lauds 56 Philippine universities included in Impact Rankings

CHED lauds 56 Philippine universities included in Impact Rankings

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 2 days ago
The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) has lauded the 56 universities that made it to the Times Higher Education’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Car, motorcycle dealers warned vs non-release of plates

Car, motorcycle dealers warned vs non-release of plates

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
Land Transportation Office chief Vigor Mendoza II yesterday warned car and motorcycle dealers that they may face sanctions...
Headlines
fbtw
Zelensky seeks internationally agreed peace plan

Zelensky seeks internationally agreed peace plan

10 hours ago
As world leaders lined up to offer their support at a summit for peace in Ukraine on June 15, President Volodymyr Zelensky...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH to probe report on US anti-vax campaign

DOH to probe report on US anti-vax campaign

By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
The Department of Health is seeking an investigation on the alleged secret operation of the United States to discredit China’s...
Headlines
fbtw
PAF patrols to continue amid China no-trespass rule

PAF patrols to continue amid China no-trespass rule

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Air Force said yesterday it will continue to conduct maritime patrols over the West Philippine Sea, even as...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Meralco rates down this month

Meralco rates down this month

By Brix Lelis | 10 hours ago
Power distributor Manila Electric Co. is lowering electricity rates by P1.9623 per kilowatt-hour this month instead of the...
Headlines
fbtw
NSA welcomes G7 stance vs maritime aggression

NSA welcomes G7 stance vs maritime aggression

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
By supporting the Philippines against China’s harassment at sea and flouting of international law, the world’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Hot, humid weather due to weakened habagat &ndash; PAGASA

Hot, humid weather due to weakened habagat – PAGASA

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
Habagat or the southwest monsoon has weakened as hot and humid weather persists in the country, the Philippine Atmospheric,...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Siling labuyo does not cure dengue&rsquo;

‘Siling labuyo does not cure dengue’

By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
Amid the possible increase in dengue cases this rainy season, a doctor turned lawmaker yesterday warned the public that siling...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with