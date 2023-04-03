^

Headlines

DMW to work with local, international partners for seafarers’ programs

Philstar.com
April 3, 2023 | 7:13pm
DMW to work with local, international partners for seafarersâ€™ programs
In this August 21, 2022 photo from the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy Facebook page, Commodore Joel Abutal — academy superintendent — visits the Maritime Institute of Technology and Graduate Studies in Maryland.
PMMA Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Migrant Workers said it is already working on collaborating with agencies here and overseas to improve programs for seafarers, after jobs of at least 50,000 seafarers were put at risk for the Philippines’ failure to comply with standards of the European Union.

In a virtual press conference on Monday, Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople said the department is planning to convene a workshop with international partners on June 25 to 26. This is an addition to the monthly meetings the agency already holds with its other partners.

“We are inviting our experts to come and join us for a forward-looking conference, a road mapping conference on actions to take,” Ople said, adding that the department is also now looking to consider the future of the international shipping industry. 

Meanwhile, the department will also meet with the Department of Transportation, the Maritime Industry Authority and the Commission on Higher Education, among others, to kickstart the country’s own plans to improve seafarer education and skills training programs “so everything can be synchronized.” 

Issues remain

This all comes after the European Commission said it will still recognize seafarer certificates issued by the Philippines to masters and officers. At least 50,000 seafarers were at risk of losing their jobs prior to the decision. 

The Philippines was cited for grievances it had to address from way back 2006, which were audited by the European Maritime Safety Agency. 

International partners on Monday clarified that it is not an issue of whether the seafarers the country produces were qualified, instead, the Philippines did not have a consistent system of education and training for its workers in the maritime sector. The country is the top source of the world’s seafarers. 

While the Philippines has already been cleared, it still has six issues it still needs to address, according to the EMSA. This includes the monitoring, supervision, and evaluation of training and assessment, as well as the country’s program and course design and approval. 

Other programs

Aside from this, the DMW said it will also be partnering with its attached agency, the Overseas Workers Welfare Association, for a financial literacy program for seafarers and it is also working on a new set of rules and regulations solely for overseas Filipino workers in the sea-based sector. 

“The [previous] formulation of rules was more geared towards the land-based sector and given its size, it has been influencing policy related to the sea-based sector,” Ople said. 

“We decided that it is time that the sea-based sector, with the help of the stakeholders and also with advice coming from our international experts, to come up with our own set of rules and policy framework that would guide us easier and for the years to come.”

Ople, in her first speech as the migrant workers secretary, said the new rules would be a priority under her leadership to help OFWs and recruitment agencies better understand government guidelines.  — Kaycee Valmonte

DEPARTMENT OF MIGRANT WORKERS

OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Remulla names 'director' of Degamo slay, says Teves could be 'main mastermind'
play

Remulla names 'director' of Degamo slay, says Teves could be 'main mastermind'

By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has confirmed that “Marvin Miranda y Halaman” is one of the alleged masterminds...
Headlines
fbtw
'Na-Bitag?': Tulfo complaint by Pinay focuses on WWE champ Roman Reigns

'Na-Bitag?': Tulfo complaint by Pinay focuses on WWE champ Roman Reigns

By James Relativo | 2 days ago
A Filipina brought her complaint against a courier service to veteran broadcaster Ben Tulfo after a package allegedly from...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Mall hours for 2023 Holy Week

LIST: Mall hours for 2023 Holy Week

9 hours ago
Malls are adjusting their operating hours this week in observance of Holy Week.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;NBI barred me from seeing Degamo slay suspect&rsquo;

‘NBI barred me from seeing Degamo slay suspect’

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
The legal counsel of one of the suspects tagged in the assassination of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo has claimed that...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd urged to comply with magna carta for teachers, pay teachers for summer work

DepEd urged to comply with magna carta for teachers, pay teachers for summer work

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
Reminding DepEd of the “endless” tasks teachers take during vacations, such as handling early enrollment and attending...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fact check: DOH did not recommend shutdown of resorts due to heat wave

Fact check: DOH did not recommend shutdown of resorts due to heat wave

2 hours ago
The Department of Health did not recommend the closure of Boracay Island and other tourist destinations due to a supposed...
Headlines
fbtw
Despite popular support for Nemenzo, UP BOR chooses law dean as next chancellor

Despite popular support for Nemenzo, UP BOR chooses law dean as next chancellor

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
Vistan is a member of the Upsilon Sigma Phi fraternity and among its many alumni that have successfully landed a position...
Headlines
fbtw
Immigration bureau braces for Holy Week passenger surge

Immigration bureau braces for Holy Week passenger surge

6 hours ago
Tansingco ordered the bureau’s terminal heads in airports to implement stricter measures in the screening of ...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH shares tips for a safe and healthy Holy Week

DOH shares tips for a safe and healthy Holy Week

8 hours ago
During the Holy Week, many Filipinos go home to their provinces or travel tourist destinations. Others perform...
Headlines
fbtw
Better pay instead of revamped program to address nursing crisis &mdash; group

Better pay instead of revamped program to address nursing crisis — group

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
FNU called on President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to order a wage increase for nurses, similar to the move...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with