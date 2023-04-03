Philippines reaffirms commitment to rule of law vs corruption

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has reaffirmed its commitment to promote democracy and the rule of law in the fight against corruption.

In a statement delivered before world leaders at the Indo-Pacific Regional Anti-Corruption Meeting of the Second Summit for Democracy in Seoul on Thursday, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for civilian security and consular affairs Jesus Domingo highlighted the country’s eight-point socioeconomic agenda, which includes bureaucratic efficiency.

Domingo identified several key laws, such as the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and the Anti-Red Tape Act, that provide the backbone for the country’s fight against corruption.

“Just as democracy requires constant work, so do our efforts in addressing corruption… Over the years, the Philippines has put forward initiatives to ensure fair, efficient and accountable delivery of services whereby all peoples shall have access to basic needs, without discrimination,” he said.

He also enumerated measures to enhance transparency and accountability through the Freedom of Information Acceleration Program and showcased the Citizen Participatory Audit of the Commission on Audit, an innovative program to promote inclusive governance which has become a model for audit institutions around the world.

“The Philippines recognizes the importance of an approach that integrates sound legislation, greater transparency and accountability aided by technology and the institutionalized participation of an active and engaged citizenry and civil society,” he said.

The Philippines is a state party to the UN Convention Against Corruption and the second country in Southeast Asia and fifth in Asia to ratify the Convention.

The country also co-founded the Open Government Partnership in 2011 to promote transparency and accountability, empower citizens, fight corruption, and harness new technologies for better governance.

“The fight against corruption will provide impetus to a fair, effective, accountable and transparent government institution which will deliver sustainable development for our peoples,” Domingo said.

The Second Summit for Democracy, co-hosted by the United States, South Korea, Costa Rica, the Netherlands and Zambia, served as a follow up to the December 2021 Summit and renewed the commitment of participating countries to pursue and implement a global agenda that includes the protection of democratic institutions, promotion of human rights and enhanced public access to the internet.

The related Indo-Pacific Regional Anti-Corruption Meeting adopted the Seoul Declaration on Challenges and Progress in Addressing Corruption, which drew attention to the role of international cooperation, non-governmental stakeholders, financial transparency and integrity, and technology in strengthening global and national anti-corruption initiatives.