Chickenpox, other vaccine-preventable diseases rising â€“ doctor

Chickenpox, other vaccine-preventable diseases rising – doctor

Dr. Benito Atienza, pediatrician and Philippine Federation of Professionals Associations vice president, said private medical practitioners have observed a rise in the incidence of vaccine-preventable diseases.

MANILA, Philippines — Cases of chickenpox and other vaccine-preventable diseases are on the rise, according to a health expert.

Dr. Benito Atienza, pediatrician and Philippine Federation of Professionals Associations vice president, said private medical practitioners have observed a rise in the incidence of vaccine-preventable diseases.

“The cases of vaccine-preventable diseases are on the rise. First is measles, followed by chickenpox. This is especially true to those whose parents forgot to have them immunized,” Atienza said during a Laging Handa public briefing last week.

Atienza stressed the need for parents and guardians to bring their children to private doctors to have their children get vaccinated against chickenpox.

He noted that, unlike the anti-measles vaccines, those for chickenpox are not available in health centers. “That is why you need to bring your children private doctors or hospitals because these are not available at the health centers yet.”

Even without blisters, Atienza said a person infected with chickenpox can already be infectious. He said it takes two weeks for the chickenpox lesions to heal and be non-infectious.

Atienza also cautioned parents against allowing their children to swim in inflatable pools for it can expose them to diarrhea and other diseases.