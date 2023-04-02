News from home: Filipino seafarers can still serve on EU vessels, shorter nursing programs

Filipinos have complained on social media about numerous requests or questions asked by immigration officers, with some saying that they have also been offloaded or have ended up missing their flights due to strict immigration protocol.

The decision came just days before the Summit for Democracy, a conference of over 120 world leaders, where countries reaffirmed the importance of the ICC’s role in holding perpetrators accountable for serious crimes committed under international law. The Philippines said it " disassociates " from that part of the summit's declaration.

The Appeals Chamber of the International Criminal Court has denied the Philippines’ request to suspend the investigation of its prosecutor on the alleged crimes against humanity committed during the previous administration’s " war on drugs ."

US Rep. Susan Wild again filed the Philippine Human Rights Act in the US House of Representatives. The bill seeks to suspend security assistance to the Philippines until perpetrators of human rights abuses in the police and military are held accountable.

In response, Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa threatened to push for the termination of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement between the Philippines and the US. EDCA allows US troops to use military bases in the Philippines to train alongside Filipino soldiers and to store equipment that may be used for humanitarian relief efforts.



EDCA, though, is an executive agreement. What he may have meant to threaten to abrogate was the Visiting Forces Agreement, the deal that allows American troops to hold joint exercises in the Philippines and governs the treatment of US military personnel accused of crimes in the Philippines. The previous administration announced the termination of the VFA, partly on Dela Rosa's behalf, but later walked that back.



The Marcos Jr. administration has sought to repair ties with the US after tense years during the Duterte presidency.