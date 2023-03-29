^

Ukraine hopes to attract Filipino manpower, investments

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
March 29, 2023 | 7:42pm
Ukraine Embassy in Malaysia Counsellor Denys Mykhailiuk speaking to reporters at a press conference on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Philstar.com / Kaycee Valmonte

MANILA, Philippines — Ukraine is hoping to tap the Philippines to help out through its workers and businesses to get the war-torn country up-and-running again.

While no formal and official request has been made, Ukraine Embassy in Malaysia Counsellor Denys Mykhailiuk said they are looking forward to opening up their country to Filipino workers to help rebuild its country.

“We hope that [in] the next decades, Ukraine will be the biggest construction site in Europe or maybe in the world so we [hope we] will attract manpower, we will attract investments and so these investments are guaranteed not only by Ukrainian government, which might be risky, but also by international institutions,” Mykhailiuk told reporters on Wednesday. 

Russia invaded Ukraine under the guise of a “military operation” last year, February 24. Millions of Ukrainians have since fled their home countries, with some finding refuge in neighboring countries such as Poland, Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Romania. 

The World Bank recently noted that it may cost Ukraine $411 billion to rebuild its war-torn cities in the next decade.

According to Mykhailiuk, Ukraine already started the rebuilding process and it also kicked off the reconstruction of some of the areas half a year ago. However, it is still looking forward to the Philippines being able to send laborers there.

“You know, Ukraine, as [with the] majority of European states, is an aging country. This is not the situation here and so hardworking Filipinos will be very much welcome there to benefit [from] our growth and Filipino investors will be very much welcome there,” Mykhailiuk said. 

Ukraine is still awaiting the go signal as “the Philippine government is interested in protecting their labor force” who might be deployed to certain areas. 

