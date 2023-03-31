SBS Filipino, telling stories for and of Australiaâ€™s fifth largest migrant community

SBS Filipino, telling stories for and of Australia’s fifth largest migrant community

Edinel Magtibay-Dearden on her first day as Executive Producer of SBS Filipino on March 9, 2023, a one-hour daily program at Australia-based SBS.

MANILA, Philippines — In Australia, a radio program aims to update its Filipino diaspora with stories from back home and from the 400,000-strong FIlipino community through a one-hour radio program.

SBS Filipino is one of the programs of the mostly government-funded Special Broadcasting Service whose audience is Australia’s fifth largest migrant community, which airs daily with radio newscasts and packages in Filipino.

"With SBS Filipino, we continue to serve our kababayans," SBS Filipino executive producer Edinel Magtibay-Dearden told visiting Filipino journalists in their Sydney studio.

"We’re serving not only those who are based in Australia, but we’re also trying to reach their family members left in the Philippines because we want to continuously be the bridge or be the link to information on what’s happening back home and what’s happening here.”

SBS Radio airs programs in over 60 languages, an ode to the multicultural population of Australia. At least 70% of SBS’ funding comes from the government, while 30% is from commercial activities.

For Filipinos, by Filipinos

SBS Filipino features news items on what’s happening in Australia, current events in the Philippines, and of course — the story of Filipinos in Australia. Magtibay-Dearden said over 70% of their audience are still looking for news and updates from back home.

The program also produces special reports and niche programs such as activism in the digital space, “Australia Explained” for Filipinos new to the land down under, and “Carer’s Diaries,” to name a few.

SBS Filipino has been around for two decades now.

"We’re glad that in that span of time, we were given the chance to continue sharing the stories of our kababayans," Magtibay-Dearden said.

The focus of their shows is not only to help new migrants to integrate and find their way in Australia, but they are also trying to reach Filipinos who have since adapted Australian culture and the culture of First Nations people, with one of their shows dedicated to the lives of indigenous Australians and Filipinos called "Indiginoy."

Road to being EP

The visit happened to be Magtibay-Dearden’s first day as executive producer for the show – an opportunity that took her just over three years to reach.

In a follow-up interview with Philstar.com, she said she started out as a "casual employee” working for five hours weekly beginning December 2019 before taking a part-time role for a year, and eventually landing a senior producer position in November 2021. Prior to moving to Australia, she spent eight years working as a journalist for ABS-CBN.

At SBS, Magtibay-Dearden said she’s the youngest in the team that she leads.

"There's skepticism from those who doubt my experience and ability to lead. But I don't let that hinder my ability to excel in the role," Magtibay-Dearden said, adding that the road "was quick but not easy."

For now, the newly-minted executive producer is trying to lead by example, noting that she’s in the position to inspire other women.

"It’s important – especially since one of the challenges we face daily is fighting for equality in society, especially for women. Having a position in this field is already a big achievement, not only for me, but also for our team, to the Filipino community here, because we are able to show that women can do it, nothing is impossible, and that women can lead," Magtibay-Dearden said.

This story was made possible by the Australian Media Benchmarking Tour, hosted by the Embassy of Australia in the Philippines, Australia Awards, and Griffith University. None of the aforementioned institutions had a say in the editorial process that went into producing the story.