^

Headlines

DMW encourages victims of illegal recruitment, human trafficking to come forward

Philstar.com
March 30, 2023 | 7:38pm
DMW encourages victims of illegal recruitment, human trafficking to come forward
The Department of Migrant Workers closed down JCB-Success Maritime Consultancy's office in Sta. Cruz, Manila after it was found recruiting seafarers even without an appropriate permit.
Facebook / Department of Migrant Workers

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Migrant Workers on Thursday is ramping up its operations against trafficking agencies or individuals, calling on all victims to report their experiences to the department for appropriate action.

“We encourage victims of illegal recruitment and human trafficking to report these crimes to us. Workers’ protection is one of the core functions of the DMW,” Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople said in a statement on Thursday. 

This comes after the department shuttered an agency, which has been recruiting and deploying seafarers abroad even without an existing permit from the DMW, effectively violating Republic Act No. 8042 – the law that provides regulatory measures for overseas employment to protect migrant Filipino workers. 

It was recruiting Filipinos to take jobs as deck seafarers, able engine seafarers, yacht stewards, among others.

Ople ordered the DMW’s Migrant Workers Protection Bureau to close the agency’s office in Sta. Cruz, Manila. The DMW will be filing illegal recruitment cases against the JCB-Success Maritime Consultancy and its officers.

Illegal activities

JCB-Success Maritime Consultancy was shut down after one of the victims filed an official tesimony and reported the agency to the DMW in October last year. He reached out to the agency in hopes to apply for an engine cadet position in September 2021.

Along with three other applicants, the agency promised they would be deployed within three months. 

“Even those deemed unqualified were promised jobs,” the DMW said. The agency, even without a proper permit, was asking its applicants to submit official documents, from a Seafarer’s Identification and Record Book to copies of their passport and resume.

Each applicant was also asked to pay P75,000 as a placement fee but they never ended up getting deployed. 

DEPARTMENT OF MIGRANT WORKERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
DepEd has tried to keep teachers' pay attractive amid inflation. Why has this not solved staff shortages?

DepEd has tried to keep teachers' pay attractive amid inflation. Why has this not solved staff shortages?

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Even if the Department of Education committed to hiring 30,000 additional public school teachers this year to address classroom...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Public warned vs drinking&nbsp;samalamig

Public warned vs drinking samalamig

By Rhodina Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The Department of Health has warned the public against patronizing samalamig or locally produced flavored iced refreshments...
Headlines
fbtw
Coast Guard spots, challenges foreign ships while on patrol in Kalayaan

Coast Guard spots, challenges foreign ships while on patrol in Kalayaan

7 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard on Thursday reported encounters with foreign-flagged vessels when it went on a maritime patrol...
Headlines
fbtw
Rody on ICC probe: They won&rsquo;t catch me

Rody on ICC probe: They won’t catch me

By Edith Regalado | 21 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte is not inclined to believe the International Criminal Court can catch him in this lifetime,...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines splits from US democracy summit statement on ICC

Philippines splits from US democracy summit statement on ICC

By Kaycee Valmonte | 9 hours ago
The Philippines on Thursday emphasized that "human rights platforms should not be politicized" in response to participating...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines, China to hold &lsquo;exploratory&rsquo; talks for oil, gas exploration

Philippines, China to hold ‘exploratory’ talks for oil, gas exploration

3 hours ago
The Philippines and China will again start “exploratory” talks to resume joint oil and gas exploration opportunities...
Headlines
fbtw
CHED proposes shorter nursing programs to address shortage

CHED proposes shorter nursing programs to address shortage

3 hours ago
Commission on Higher Education Chairperson Popoy De Vera presented on Thursday a stop-gap measure to address the shortage...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Japan emphasize importance of int&rsquo;l maritime law, explore cooperation

Philippines, Japan emphasize importance of int’l maritime law, explore cooperation

3 hours ago
The Philippines and Japan held their fifth maritime dialogue this week, where the two countries again recognized the importance...
Headlines
fbtw
Wary of potential arrest warrant, Bato says avoiding countries 'loyal' to ICC

Wary of potential arrest warrant, Bato says avoiding countries 'loyal' to ICC

By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
“It would be difficult if a warrant is issued against me while I’m in another country," Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato dangles EDCA termination as bill blocking US security aid to Philippines refiled

Bato dangles EDCA termination as bill blocking US security aid to Philippines refiled

By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa threatened to push for the termination of a key defense agreement between the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with