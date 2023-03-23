^

Headlines

Two OFWs injured in Qatar building collapse have recovered – DMW

Philstar.com
March 23, 2023 | 5:09pm
Two OFWs injured in Qatar building collapse have recovered â€“ DMW
A member of the Qatari security forces stands in front of a building that collapsed in Doha, reportedly killing one person and injuring others, on March 22, 2023. Qatari authorities offered no immediate explanation for the building’s collapse and the residents of the surrounding buildings were asked to evacuate for their safety.
Agence France-Presse

MANILA, Philippines — Two overseas Filipino workers who were injured after an apartment building collapsed in Qatar are already recovering, the Department of Migrant Workers said.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, the four-storey building in Doha housed many Pakistani, Egyptian and Filipino families. The collapse of the building left one person dead. 

The DMW said the two injured OFWs, who were bruised due to the incident, have since been discharged from the Hamad General Hospital. 

The Doha Migrant Workers Office, officials from the Philippine Embassy, and the office of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration are working together with local authorities to ensure the safety and welfare of the affected Filipinos, the DMW said.

There were three other OFWs who live in the building but were at work when the incident happened. Meanwhile, the DMW also provided food, other basic necessities, and temporary shelter at the Qatar Youth Hostel to 30 Filipinos who were living in the next building. 

The Philippine Embassy in Qatar in an incident update on Thursday, Philippine time, also said that some members of the Filipino community have extended assistance to those affected. – Kaycee Valmonte

DEPARTMENT OF MIGRANT WORKERS

OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Enrile wants to lift constitutional ban on nukes. Here's why Philippines can't do that

Enrile wants to lift constitutional ban on nukes. Here's why Philippines can't do that

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Chief presidential legal counsel Juan Ponce Enrile suggested to lift the constitutional ban on nuclear weapons even if the...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC Appeals Chamber allows 'war on drugs' victims to comment on Manila's plea to suspend probe

ICC Appeals Chamber allows 'war on drugs' victims to comment on Manila's plea to suspend probe

By Kristine Joy Patag | 22 hours ago
The Appeals Chamber said it deems it appropriate to include the victims of the “war on drugs” as it resolves the...
Headlines
fbtw
US report: Philippines still struggling to protect children from sexual abuse

US report: Philippines still struggling to protect children from sexual abuse

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
“Inadequate prosecutorial resources and capacity to analyze alleged abusers’ computers for evidence were among...
Headlines
fbtw
Endangered, threatened species at risk as oil spill reaches Verde Island Passage

Endangered, threatened species at risk as oil spill reaches Verde Island Passage

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
In its latest bulletin, the University of the Philippines-Marine Science Institute (UP-MSI) projected that the oil leaking...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Philippines taps foreign lawyer in ICC drug war probe

Philippines taps foreign lawyer in ICC drug war probe

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
The Philippine government has hired international lawyer Sarah Bafadhel to help in the state’s bid to stop the resumption...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Two OFWs injured in Qatar building collapse have recovered &ndash; DMW

Two OFWs injured in Qatar building collapse have recovered – DMW

1 hour ago
A statement from the Department of Migrant Workers on Thursday said the two injured OFWs have since been discharged from the...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: LGUs understand importance of EDCA sites

Marcos: LGUs understand importance of EDCA sites

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
Local government units understand the importance of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement sites in their jurisdictions,...
Headlines
fbtw
House suspends Teves for 60 days

House suspends Teves for 60 days

By Sheila Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr., who has refused to return to the country and report for work amid allegations...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Blacklist erring sugar importers&rsquo;

‘Blacklist erring sugar importers’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
If President Marcos is serious about ensuring ample supply of affordable sugar, he should order the immediate seizure of the...
Headlines
fbtw
COC filing for Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan reset

COC filing for Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan reset

By Robertzon Ramirez | 18 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has moved the filing of certificates of candidacy for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with