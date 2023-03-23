Two OFWs injured in Qatar building collapse have recovered â€“ DMW

Two OFWs injured in Qatar building collapse have recovered – DMW

A member of the Qatari security forces stands in front of a building that collapsed in Doha, reportedly killing one person and injuring others, on March 22, 2023. Qatari authorities offered no immediate explanation for the building’s collapse and the residents of the surrounding buildings were asked to evacuate for their safety.

MANILA, Philippines — Two overseas Filipino workers who were injured after an apartment building collapsed in Qatar are already recovering, the Department of Migrant Workers said.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, the four-storey building in Doha housed many Pakistani, Egyptian and Filipino families. The collapse of the building left one person dead.

The DMW said the two injured OFWs, who were bruised due to the incident, have since been discharged from the Hamad General Hospital.

The Doha Migrant Workers Office, officials from the Philippine Embassy, and the office of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration are working together with local authorities to ensure the safety and welfare of the affected Filipinos, the DMW said.

There were three other OFWs who live in the building but were at work when the incident happened. Meanwhile, the DMW also provided food, other basic necessities, and temporary shelter at the Qatar Youth Hostel to 30 Filipinos who were living in the next building.

The Philippine Embassy in Qatar in an incident update on Thursday, Philippine time, also said that some members of the Filipino community have extended assistance to those affected. – Kaycee Valmonte