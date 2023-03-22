^

Headlines

New EDCA sites identified, Marcos gives hints on locations

Philstar.com
March 22, 2023 | 12:25pm
New EDCA sites identified, Marcos gives hints on locations
Philippine Marines with the Joint Rapid Reaction Force conduct an amphibious landing utilizing logistical navy ships to seize a scenario-based objective as part of the Balikatan joint exercises in this 2016 photo.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines —  The four new sites that will be included in the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) between the Philippines and the United States will be "scattered around" the country and the announcement of specific locations will be assigned soon. 

In a press briefing at the Philippine Army headquarters on Wednesday, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said the locations of the four new EDCA sites have already been identified. However, the formal announcement is on hold pending agreement with Washington.

"There are some in the north, there are some around Palawan, there are some further south so these sites are in various, different locations," Marcos Jr. said in mixed English and Filipino. 

The chief executive said the new sites were chosen "to defend our eastern coast" as well as the country’s continental shelf. 

He also said that they issues with local government units who opposed the creation of the site have already been sorted out. Among those who protested against establishing an EDCA site in their province is Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba, who opposed plans even without a formal announcement of a specific site. 

"We explained to them why is it important that we have that and why it will actually be good for their province and it seemed like they eventually understood why it is needed," Marcos Jr. said.

Marcos Jr. approved the additional sites in February with the announcement made during the visit of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Manila. 

EDCA allows American and Philippine troops to train together as well as respond to humanitarian crises. With the additional four, total EDCA sites now stand at nine. 

Agence France-Presse previously noted that negotiations were ongoing for a fifth additional site

The five existing sites are located in Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Nueva Ecija, Palawan, and Pampanga. Since the agreement was inked in 2014, the US has since allocated $82 million to implement projects at the five EDCA locations. –  Kaycee Valmonte

EDCA

US-PHILIPPINE TIES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Galvez, Austin hit China&rsquo;s deployment in West Philippine Sea

Galvez, Austin hit China’s deployment in West Philippine Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
The defense chiefs of the Philippines and the United States have again sounded the alarm over the escalating provocative activities...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US defense chiefs condemn China&rsquo;s &lsquo;gray-zone activities&rsquo;

Philippines, US defense chiefs condemn China’s ‘gray-zone activities’

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
The Philippines and the United States once again stand together to condemn China’s illegal activities in the South China...
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla: Four new suspects in Degamo killing surrender

Remulla: Four new suspects in Degamo killing surrender

By Kristine Joy Patag | 19 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Tuesday said that four new suspects in the brazen killing of Negros Oriental Governor...
Headlines
fbtw
Supreme Court: Marital infidelity is a violation of anti-VAWC law

Supreme Court: Marital infidelity is a violation of anti-VAWC law

By Kristine Joy Patag | 20 hours ago
“Marital infidelity is one of the forms of psychological violence,” the court said.
Headlines
fbtw
COVAX bivalent donation hits snag

COVAX bivalent donation hits snag

By Rhodina Villanueva | 13 hours ago
The Department of Health has appealed to the COVAX Facility to give the Philippines enough time to enter into a contract regarding...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Endangered, threatened species at risk as oil spill reaches Verde Island Passage

Endangered, threatened species at risk as oil spill reaches Verde Island Passage

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
In its latest bulletin, the University of the Philippines-Marine Science Institute (UP-MSI) projected that the oil leaking...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: Dry season starts

PAGASA: Dry season starts

By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday declared the beginning of the warm...
Headlines
fbtw
SEC partners with PNP, BIR, Pagcor vs money laundering

SEC partners with PNP, BIR, Pagcor vs money laundering

By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
Corporate regulator Securities and Exchange Commission has partnered with several government agencies, including the police,...
Headlines
fbtw
Red-tagging, journalist attacks continue in Philippines &ndash; US report

Red-tagging, journalist attacks continue in Philippines – US report

By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
“Red-tagging” persists under the Marcos administration, whose position on the practice deemed intended to silence...
Headlines
fbtw
Marital infidelity violates VAWC law, SC rules

Marital infidelity violates VAWC law, SC rules

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
In a ruling that defines marital infidelity as a form of psychological violence, the Supreme Court has upheld the conviction...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with