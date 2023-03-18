^

Headlines

P2,000/day compensation sought for fisherfolk affected by Mindoro oil spill

Philstar.com
March 18, 2023 | 3:36pm
P2,000/day compensation sought for fisherfolk affected by Mindoro oil spill
Residents of Sitio Kabilang Ibayo in Brgy. Batuhan are enraged after queuing for hours in an attempt to get emergency employment.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo IV

MANILA, Philippines — Militant group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA) is demanding monetary compensation for fisherfolk communities whose livelihoods were affected by the Mindoro oil spill — thousands of pesos for every day that they could not go out to the sea for work.

Thousands of fishermen are currently banned from catching fish as authorities continue to contain the oil spill that came from the sunken MT Princess Empress, an incident that has already affected 147,293 from MIMAROPA and Western Visayas.

"According to reports to us [by our local chapters], fisherfolk earn P2,000 every time they go out to the sea," said Ferdinand Hicap, national president of PAMALAKAYA, in an interview by Philstar.com.

"So the recommendation of Pamalakaya is [for the company to] compensate them equivalent to the P2,000 that they lose everyday that they couldn't fish due to the oil spill."

According to them, the "ayuda" should be no less than P1,200 — roughly the same as the Metro Manila "family living wage" earlier estimated by IBON Foundation.

This amount, according to IBON, is needed so that a family with five members could live decently per day.

The group in a separate statement today said the RDC Reield Marine Services, the company that owns MT Princess Empress, should be held accountable for the oil spill. 

According to them, the company should "pay for ecological damages" caused by the spill, aside from shouldering the costs of the clean-up, rehabilitation and compensation of communities.

Around 13,658 fisherfolk/farmers have been affected by the spill, leaving around 196 people injured and P3.85 million-worth of agricultural damages.

A total of P47.69 million worth of assistance has so far been provided to affected communities in MIMAROPA and Region VI, including but not limited to medicines, clean drinking water, family food packs, etc.

The Department of Health earlier instructed residents of oil spill-affected areas to wear appropriate types of mask and only get drinking water from safe sources in order to avoid health problems. — James Relativo

FISHERFOLK

MINDORO

OIL SPILL

PAMALAKAYA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Tokhang survivor who played dead cleared in direct assault case

Tokhang survivor who played dead cleared in direct assault case

1 day ago
A Quezon City court has cleared a man who survived being shot by police during an Oplan Tokhang operation by playing dead...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Churches told: Limit virtual masses

Churches told: Limit virtual masses

By Robertzon Ramirez | 7 hours ago
Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula has called on Catholic churches under the Archdiocese of Manila to limit the number...
Headlines
fbtw
We&rsquo;ve hurdled COVID-19 pandemic &ndash; Marcos

We’ve hurdled COVID-19 pandemic – Marcos

By Helen Flores | 8 hours ago
Three years after crippling lockdowns were imposed across Luzon, President Marcos believes the country has hurdled the hardships...
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla to Teves: Flight indicates guilt

Remulla to Teves: Flight indicates guilt

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 7 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla yesterday urged Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. to come home and...
Headlines
fbtw
Start of summer a few days away

Start of summer a few days away

By Romina Cabrera | 8 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is forecasting the start of the dry season...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Buhay at Bahay: Quezon City launches poverty reduction program

Buhay at Bahay: Quezon City launches poverty reduction program

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
In line with the national and city governments’ goal of reducing poverty, the office of Quezon City Second District...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate wants con-ass, only for economic provisions

Senate wants con-ass, only for economic provisions

By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
The push for Charter change may succeed in the Senate if it is guaranteed that the amendments cover only the restrictive economic...
Headlines
fbtw

Go Negosyo pays tribute to women entrepreneurs in summit

By Catherine Talavera | 17 hours ago
Go Negosyo is set to honor women entrepreneurs during its women entrepreneurship summit starting today.
Headlines
fbtw
13% of Pinoys still unwilling to get COVID-19 jab

13% of Pinoys still unwilling to get COVID-19 jab

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
Three years into the pandemic and millions of adult Filipinos are still unwilling to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a survey...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate OKs 2 bills giving cash-strapped students relief

Senate OKs 2 bills giving cash-strapped students relief

By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
The Senate approved this week the bill prohibiting the “no permit, no exam” policy in educational institutions...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with