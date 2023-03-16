^

Headlines

Magnitude 4.7-quake hits Zambales, felt in Metro Manila

Philstar.com
March 16, 2023 | 1:50pm
Magnitude 4.7-quake hits Zambales, felt in Metro Manila
A magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes northeast of Masinloc in Zambales on March 16, 2023.
Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck Zambales and was felt in parts of Metro Manila, the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology reported on Thursday.

According to Phivolcs, the tectonic quake hit at around 14 kilometers northeast of Masinloc town. The quake had a depth of 22 kilometers.

State seismologists said the tremor could cause damage to properties. Aftershocks, however, are not expected.

According to Phivolcs, instrumental intensities were recorded in the following areas:

  • Intensity III (weak) – Infanta in Pangasinan; Lucena City in Quezon; Santa Ignacia in Tarlac; Iba and Cabangan in Zambales
  • Intensity II (slightly felt) – Orani in Bataan; Santol in La Union; Bamban and Tarlac City, Tarlac; Olongapo City in Zambales
  • Intensity I (scarcely perceptible) – Dinalupihan and Abucay, Bataan; Obando, Malolos City, Plaridel, Calumpit and San Ildefonso in Bulacan; Roxas City in Capiz; Tagaytay City in Cavite; Vigan City in Ilocos Sur; Pasay and Marikina City in Metro Manila; San Jose and Gapan City in Nueva Ecija; Guagua and Magalang in Pampanga; Urdaneta and Bolinao in Pangasinan; Ramos in Tarlac; Subic in Zambales

Reported intensities were the following:

  • Intensity III (weak) - Quezon City
  • Intensity II (slightly felt) - Baguio City

The Philippines is regularly rocked by quakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire"—an arc of intense seismic activity. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

EARTHQUAKE

PHILIPPINE INSTITUTE OF SEISMOLOGY AND VOLCANOLOGY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Rep. Teves, 2 sons face criminal raps over loose firearms, explosives
play

Rep. Teves, 2 sons face criminal raps over loose firearms, explosives

By Kristine Joy Patag | 21 hours ago
PNP Col. Jean Fajardo, spokesperson of the agency, said in a streamed press conference that the complaint was filed before...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Teves, 2 sons face illegal firearms raps

Teves, 2 sons face illegal firearms raps

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
Charges of illegal possession of firearms were filed by the police yesterday against Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Ninja cops, informants declaring only 30% of drug hauls&rsquo;

‘Ninja cops, informants declaring only 30% of drug hauls’

By Sheila Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
“Ninja cops” and their informants declare only 30 percent of a drug haul then recycle and convert the rest of...
Headlines
fbtw
More than 5 years later, cop found guilty of murdering teens Carl-Kulot in 'drug war' op

More than 5 years later, cop found guilty of murdering teens Carl-Kulot in 'drug war' op

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 days ago
A Navotas court has found former policeman Jeffrey Perez guilty of killing teenagers Carl Angelo Arnaiz and Reynaldo "Kulot" De...
Headlines
fbtw
DOTr proposes fare reduction for PUVs nationwide

DOTr proposes fare reduction for PUVs nationwide

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Department of Transportation has proposed a fare reduction for public utility vehicles nationwide.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PISTON welcomes plan to lower fares, wary of how subsidy will be distributed

PISTON welcomes plan to lower fares, wary of how subsidy will be distributed

By James Relativo | 47 minutes ago
The Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (PISTON) urged the government to be fair and careful in its...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipino social media users face barrage of bogus medical posts

Filipino social media users face barrage of bogus medical posts

2 hours ago
Even before COVID-19 confined people to their homes and left them fearful of seeing a doctor, many in the Philippines sought...
Headlines
fbtw
Citing security threats, Negros Oriental Rep. Teves asks House for leave of absence

Citing security threats, Negros Oriental Rep. Teves asks House for leave of absence

3 hours ago
The Negros Oriental lawmaker submitted a letter to Romualdez’s office on Wednesday citing “very grave security...
Headlines
fbtw
Civic space in Philippines 'repressed', global civil society study says

Civic space in Philippines 'repressed', global civil society study says

By Kaycee Valmonte | 3 hours ago
The latest edition notes a concerning development around the world, with 117 out of the 197 countries monitored facing "severe...
Headlines
fbtw
Freedom House: 'Limited gains' for democracy in Asia Pacific in 2022

Freedom House: 'Limited gains' for democracy in Asia Pacific in 2022

4 hours ago
In the Asia Pacific region, a number of countries have "overcome decades of dictatorship to establish resilient democracies,"...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with