Magnitude 4.7-quake hits Zambales, felt in Metro Manila

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes northeast of Masinloc in Zambales on March 16, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck Zambales and was felt in parts of Metro Manila, the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology reported on Thursday.

According to Phivolcs, the tectonic quake hit at around 14 kilometers northeast of Masinloc town. The quake had a depth of 22 kilometers.

State seismologists said the tremor could cause damage to properties. Aftershocks, however, are not expected.

According to Phivolcs, instrumental intensities were recorded in the following areas:

Intensity III (weak) – Infanta in Pangasinan; Lucena City in Quezon; Santa Ignacia in Tarlac; Iba and Cabangan in Zambales

Intensity II (slightly felt) – Orani in Bataan; Santol in La Union; Bamban and Tarlac City, Tarlac; Olongapo City in Zambales

Intensity I (scarcely perceptible) – Dinalupihan and Abucay, Bataan; Obando, Malolos City, Plaridel, Calumpit and San Ildefonso in Bulacan; Roxas City in Capiz; Tagaytay City in Cavite; Vigan City in Ilocos Sur; Pasay and Marikina City in Metro Manila; San Jose and Gapan City in Nueva Ecija; Guagua and Magalang in Pampanga; Urdaneta and Bolinao in Pangasinan; Ramos in Tarlac; Subic in Zambales

Reported intensities were the following:

Intensity III (weak) - Quezon City

Intensity II (slightly felt) - Baguio City

The Philippines is regularly rocked by quakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire"—an arc of intense seismic activity. — Gaea Katreena Cabico