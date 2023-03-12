^

Headlines

DSWD: More than 137k persons affected by oil spill

Philstar.com
March 12, 2023 | 4:12pm
DSWD: More than 137k persons affected by oil spill
Coast guard personnel and volunteer residents of Brgy. Buhay na Tubig in Pola town, in Oriental Mindoro use absorbent pads to remove oil from rocks in this photo taken March 7.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — A tally from the Department of Social Welfare and Development showed that more than 137,000 persons have been affected by the oil spill incident in Oriental Mindoro.

The department said that as of March 11, 30,042 families or 137,230 persons from 121 barangays in the MIMAROPA and Western Visayas regions have been affected by the oil spill.

So far, the DSWD has provided P10,985,259 worth of food and non-food items to affected families.

Some 1,116 families — 740 of whom are from Barangay Algeciras and 376 from Barangay Concepcion, in Aguyata town, Palawan — received P5,000, through the department’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation.

DSWD meanwhile has launched its cash-for-work (CFW) program to affected residents on March 10, it said in a statement on Saturday.

Through the program, beneficiaries will receive the daily regional minimum wage every five days, for a total of 15 working days.

“A total of 70 fisherfolk were deployed in Barangay Batuhan, Pola, Oriental Mindoro to collect available materials in the community that will be used in making the improvised spill booms and oil absorbent, as part of the CFW program,” the DSWD said.

The oil leaked from MT Princess Empress that sank off Oriental Mindoro has already reached the shore of Taytay town in Palawan last Friday. Slick from the oil spill also reached Antique province.

The University of the Philippines Marine Science Institute earlier estimated that oil from the sunken tanker may affect 20,000 hectares of coral reefs, 9,900 hectares of mangroves and 6,000 hectares of seagrass beds in Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan and Antique.

Authorities are scrambling to recover the vessel and contain the oil spill, which is disrupting the way of life of local communities and threatening the marine biodiversity in the area.

A team of experts from Japan arrived in the country last week to help Philippine authorities, especially the Philippine Coast Guard, in looking into the extent of damage of the oil spill and provide guidance on ongoing oil removal and control activities. — Kristine Joy Patag

OIL SPILL

ORIENTAL MINDORO OIL SPILL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos Jr. admin to head media literacy campaign vs misinformation, disinformation

Marcos Jr. admin to head media literacy campaign vs misinformation, disinformation

By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
The Marcos Jr. administration this year will lead a digital media literacy campaign to combat misinformation and disinformation,...
Headlines
fbtw
4 to 5 more Degamo slay suspects being hunted &ndash; PNP

4 to 5 more Degamo slay suspects being hunted – PNP

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Police are hunting for four to five more suspects in the brazen shooting that killed Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo...
Headlines
fbtw
Mixed movement in pump prices seen

Mixed movement in pump prices seen

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
A mixed movement in pump prices is expected this week after last week’s price hikes.
Headlines
fbtw
PCG seeking US help in oil spill cleanup &nbsp; &nbsp;

PCG seeking US help in oil spill cleanup    

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
The Philippines has formalized its request for help from the United States in containing and cleaning up the oil spill coming...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP taps '2 brigades, 6 battalions' in serving warrants to Degamo slay suspects

AFP taps '2 brigades, 6 battalions' in serving warrants to Degamo slay suspects

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
Orders have already been sent out to the military to form a task force to aid the Philippine National Police in serving warrants...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
China: EDCA expansion to 'seriously' harm Philippines' interest, regional stability

China: EDCA expansion to 'seriously' harm Philippines' interest, regional stability

32 minutes ago
In a statement, the Chinese Embassy claimed that Washington was adding sites under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement...
Headlines
fbtw
Romualdez seeks House probe into 'suspicious' absence of Degamo's police escorts

Romualdez seeks House probe into 'suspicious' absence of Degamo's police escorts

2 hours ago
Romualdez said it is “highly suspicious” that five police escorts of Degamo did not report for duty on March 4...
Headlines
fbtw
Rescuers transporting remains of Cessna plane crash victims in Isabela

Rescuers transporting remains of Cessna plane crash victims in Isabela

3 hours ago
Foronda added that bad weather conditions are making it difficult for choppers to transport the bodies to Cauayan City.
Headlines
fbtw
What happens when oil enters mangrove environments?

What happens when oil enters mangrove environments?

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
Oil-covered mangroves were seen in Barangay Calima in Pola, the town hardest hit by the oil spill.
Headlines
fbtw
Fire razes parts of Baguio City Public Market

Fire razes parts of Baguio City Public Market

7 hours ago
According to the city government, the fire started at around 11 p.m. razed “the entire Block 4 and most of Block 3,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with