DOH: 913 COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths logged in past week

March 6, 2023 | 6:09pm
DOH: 913 COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths logged in past week
Commuters line up for the "Libreng Sakay" bus in Metro Manila on March 6, 2023. All the mayors in Metro Manila and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) have agreed to provide libreng sakay (free rides) for commuters who will be affected by the week-long jeepney strike.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines posted 913 COVID-19 cases in the past week, with a daily average of 130 infections, the Department of Health said on Monday.

The daily average from February 27 to March 5 increased by 10% from a week earlier, the DOH said in a bulletin.

There were 395 patients with severe and critical conditions, which accounted for 10.9% of the country’s total COVID-19 admissions.

Data from the health department showed that only 13.3% of 1,978 beds in intensive care units were used as of Sunday, while only 16.8% of 16,871 non-ICU beds were occupied.

The DOH also verified 56 fatalities in the past week. Only six of those deaths occurred in the last two weeks.

The Philippines has confirmed over 4.07 million COVID-19 cases, with over 66,000 deaths, since the pandemic began in early 2020. There were around 8,943 active cases.

The latest DOH data also showed that over 73.8 million people — or 94.6% of the target population — were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. However, only 21.57 million individuals received boosters. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

