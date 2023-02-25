^

PCG won’t resort to ‘gray zone tactics’ in West Philippine Sea

Robertzon Ramirez - The Philippine Star
February 25, 2023 | 12:00am
PCG adviser for maritime security Commodore Jay Tarriela gave the assurance in an interview with “The Chiefs” on One News TV Thursday night, amid reports on the presence of some 30 Chinese militia vessels and coast guard around Ayungin and Sabina shoals.
Philstar.com / File Photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) will not resort to “gray zone tactics” in dealing with intruding Chinese coast guards and militia vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

PCG adviser for maritime security Commodore Jay Tarriela gave the assurance in an interview with “The Chiefs” on One News TV Thursday night, amid reports on the presence of some 30 Chinese militia vessels and coast guard around Ayungin and Sabina shoals.

“We are still going to base our actions based on international law. We’re not going to use gray zone tactics in patrolling the South China Sea. We will not follow their strategy and deviate from international law,” Tarriela said.

Unlike other coast guards, which are “white” or civilian entities, the Chinese Coast Guard is authorized under Chinese law to carry out gray zone operations, combining constabulary, civilian, and military or combat roles.

“The actions of the Philippine Coast Guard, as the maritime law enforcement, are different that from the Navy – that we do not have a military identity. We are still going to maintain that. Our protocols will also be based on the rules-based actions that we are setting as a coast guard organization,” he added.

Cases of Chinese intimidation in the West Philippine continue, the latest of which was on Feb. 6 when Chinese coast guard beamed a military-grade laser light on a PCG ship helping deliver provisions to a military outpost in Ayungin Shoal.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has protested the incident.

Despite these incidents, Tarriela clarified that it is still not correct to say that China’s aggression in the West Philippine Sea started a few days after President Marcos visited China.

While diplomatic protests seemed to be ineffective, Tarriela said documenting and presenting to the public China’s bullying and aggressive actions may be effective in raising public awareness and attracting attention of the international community.

“We are more engaging the public in telling these incidents and our intention is to expose this bullying behavior of China for us to gain international support, for the world to know that these are the aggressive and bullying behavior of China in the West Philippine Sea,” Tarriela said.

Asked if recent developments require the need for assistance from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) or Philippine Navy in particular, Tarriela stressed the PCG still has the capability to perform its mandate.

He said only an armed attack will prompt the PCG to turn to the AFP or the Philippine Navy for help.

“I believe that’s not yet enough for us to call on the Philippine Navy because the PCG, in terms of driving them away, we have capability and we have been doing that for the past years already,” he added.

