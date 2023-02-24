^

Binay wants Senate probe into BuCor plans to relocate to Masungi

February 24, 2023 | 3:39pm
This photo taken on December 1, 2022 shows a general view of the Masungi Georeserve in Baras.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Nancy Binay has asked the a panel of the upper chamber to conduct a legislative probe into the reported plan of the Bureau of Corrections to build a facility at the Masungi Georeserve, which she said may “affect the environment and tourism in the country.”

Binay on Thursday filed Senate Res. No. 495 that seeks an inquiry in aid of legislation, led by the Senate Committee on Tourism, on the said issue.

“[W]hile the initiatives of the Bucor to have a new headquarters and housing for its personnel is reasonable, it is important to weigh the possible consequences of building its headquarters in an Ecotourism site like the Masungi Georeserve,” Binay said.

READ: What we know so far: BuCor's plan to relocate its headquarters to Masungi

On February 16, Masungi Georeserve Foundation questioned the area inspection conducted by BuCor personnel in a parcel of land called Lot 10, which comprises the ecotourism site.

A day later, the BuCor said it is the registered owner of a 270-hectare land within the area, essentially claiming the majority of the 300-hectare Masungi Georeserve.

BuCor said it plans to transfer its headquarters — currently located in Muntinlupa City —, Corrections National Training Institute, and aqua- and agri-farm to Lot 10 of Masungi Georeserve. The agency also said it aims to build a residential area of its personnel and employees there.

However, Masungi Georeserve Foundation stressed that Lot 10 is part of protected areas and is home to fragile limestone formations conserved by the organization.

READ: Wetter storms, deforestation: Manila faces worsening floods

The property in question was equitized in a joint venture project in 2002 between the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Blue Star Construction and Development Corp., which leads Masungi’s forest restoration and conservation initiatives.

Binay, in her resolution, noted that scientists from the National Musuem of the Philippines had previously said that “developing the relocation site will have expensive consequences for the environment.”

“[T]he Masungi georeserve is a symbol of sustainable development and at the forefront of efforts to conserve, restore, and improve the environment in the face of climate change, which must be protected by the government and private sector at all cost,” the senator added.

Masungi managing trustee Ann Dumaliang earlier appealed to BuCor officer-in-charge Gregorio Catapang to “deem the environment as central to all issues and reconsider BuCor’s plans.” She also called on Loyzaga and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to intervene.

“The Masungi Geopark Project is at the forefront of the Philippines’ climate change agenda to enable effective, nature-based solutions involving the private sector, civil society, and communities. Sabotaging Masungi goes against our nation’s sustainable development,” the foundation said. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico, Xave Gregorio

BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS

MASUNGI GEORESERVE

NANCY BINAY
