In commemoration of EDSA, February 24 declared a special non-working day

February 23, 2023 | 7:26pm
In commemoration of EDSA, February 24 declared a special non-working day
Renato Vallarte (C), a worker from the Spirit of EDSA Foundation, attaches flags to the statues at the People Power Monument two days before the anniversary of the People Power revolution in Manila on February 23, 2016. The Philippines is this week celebrating 30 years of democracy, but thousands who suffered through the Marcos dictatorship tremble with anger at slow justice and the stunning political ascent of the late strongman's heir. President Benigno Aquino will on February 25 lead the commemoration of the "People Power" uprising that allowed his mother, Corazon, to take over from Ferdinand Marcos after he fled to the United States.
MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has declared February 24 a special non-working holiday in commemoration of the EDSA People Power Revolution that ousted his father in 1986. 

The country is celebrating the 37th anniversary of the revolution that ended decades-long rule of President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., around nine years of which saw the Philippines under Martial Law.

People Power ended what activists and historians call "one of the darkest periods" in the country’s history on February 25, 1986. Commemorative activities are scheduled on Saturday, which is also a special non-working holiday.

In Proclamation No. 167, Marcos Jr. noted that a special non-working day will be declared on Friday "to enable our countrymen to avail of the benefits of a longer weekend pursuant to the principle of holiday economics… provided that the historical significance of EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary is maintained."

Pay rules

According to Department of Labor and Employment rules, special non-working holidays are covered by the "no work, no pay" policy unless company policy or a collective bargaining agreement says otherwise.

Employees made to report to work during special non-working holidays are to be paid an additional 30% of their daily rate for the first eight hours of work. Overtime is paid an additional 30% of the workers' hourly rate on that day.

1986 PHILIPPINE PEOPLE POWER REVOLUTION

EDSA
