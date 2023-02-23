^

Headlines

Piston slams June 30 jeepney phaseout order, says minibuses worth P2.8-M burying operators in debt

James Relativo - Philstar.com
February 23, 2023 | 12:49pm
Piston slams June 30 jeepney phaseout order, says minibuses worth P2.8-M burying operators in debt
Signage that reads "No Vaccine No Ride" (L) is seen on the windshield of a passenger jeepney in Quezon City, suburban Manila on January 17, 2022, as the Philippine government banned unvaccinated people from using public transport amid a record surge in coronavirus cases.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa, File

MANILA, Philippines — Transport group Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (Piston) called on the national government to halt the impending prohibition of individual operators of traditional jeepneys in plying their routes after June 30.

They instead urged to revise the PUV Modernization Program that is "burying poor drivers and small-time operators deep in debt."

This came after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board approved its Memorandum Circular 2023-013 last Monday which states that only traditional jeepneys who join "consolidated entities" like corporations and cooperatives will have their provisional authorities extended until Dec. 31, 2023. Extensions will no longer be granted, said the LTFRB.

The said consolidated entities are to be set up supposedly to enable operators to afford the purchase of "modern" electronic jeepneys via loans from financial institutions.

But Mody Floranda, Piston's national president, said that the aforementioned vehicles are still too expensive and put people's livelihood at stake with the current set up.

 

 

P2.8-M minibuses vs P200,000 jeepney units

Under the Department of Transportation's Department Order 2017-011 or Omnubus Franchising Guidelines, traditional jeepney operators are mandated to surrender their individual franchises for consolidation into a Fleet Management System, forcing them to purchase 15 imported minibuses per designated route.

According to Floranda, a modern minibus costs around P2.4 million to P2.8 million a piece, compared to a traditional jeepney unit that would only set you back at around P200,000 to P600,000.

"It's clear that the the PUVMP is a failure up to now, since many operators continue to resist being subject to this while surrendering their franchises and livelihood," said Floranda in Filipino, Wednesday.

"[Once] they surrender their individual franchises, they risk losing their sources of income should they fail to bear the brunt of the high costs of modernization."

Just this month, LTFRB chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III revealed that only 60% of the target number of vehicles for modernization have complied with the requirements under the PUVMP such as industry consolidation into cooperatives. To this day, 40% still continue to ply routes using traditional jeeps.

Franchises of traditional jeeps were supposed to expire last March nationwide and end-April in Metro Manila, but were just recently extended.

Piston argued that compulsary franchise consolidation is an "entry point for the corporate capture" of small-capacity public transport, as only giant corporations would have the financial capacity to purchase the required 15 minibuses to operate a single route without being buried in debt.

In September 2022, modern jeepney operator "Byahe" by business tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan announced that they would spend more than P1.5 billion to acquire 500 "modern jeepneys" to ply at least 35 routes nationwide by 2027.

'Not against modernization but for better transition'

While the group calls for stopping the jeepney phaseout this 2023, Floranda's group says that Piston is not totally against the modernization of jeepneys — they just want "just transition."

The state's PUVMP insists on replacing jeepney engines that are 15 years or older, with new, safer and environmentally friendly vehicles that are at least Euro-4 compliant or has an electric engine.

Currently, the Philippines does not have its own industry big enough to absorb the transport workers that might be displaced by the current schemes of the PUVMP, said Piston.

"We continue our call for a modernization that's based on the rehabilitation and refurbishment of the old jeepneys in order to for it to be cleaner and more comfortable," continued Floranda.

"[We are] for the development of our own manufacturing industry so that we can create more jobs for the millions of workers that currently have no formal jobs, that instead of forcing small operators [to purchase] incredibly expensive and imported minibuses that starts to flood our country while not having a direct benefit to the economy."

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

ELECTRIC VEHICLE

JEEPNEY

LTFRB

PISTON

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Palace: Sugar imports aboveboard

Palace: Sugar imports aboveboard

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
There were no irregularities in the government’s importation of some 450,000 metric tons of sugar before the Sugar Regulatory...
Headlines
fbtw
'Last trip': Individual traditional jeepneys to stop operations after June 30

'Last trip': Individual traditional jeepneys to stop operations after June 30

By James Relativo | 2 days ago
Individual operators of traditional jeepneys will no longer be allowed to continue their operations after June 30, 2023 —...
Headlines
fbtw
30 Chinese militia ships anchored in West Philippine Sea

30 Chinese militia ships anchored in West Philippine Sea

By Robertzon Ramirez | 13 hours ago
At least 30 Chinese militia ships were spotted by the Philippine Coast Guard anchored in the West Philippine Sea during a...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato tussles with Europe parliamentarians on ICC

Bato tussles with Europe parliamentarians on ICC

By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
Visiting lawmakers from the European Union got some pushback from senators on the move of the International Criminal Court...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos described as leader with &lsquo;so many travels&rsquo; in &lsquo;Jeopardy&rsquo;

Marcos described as leader with ‘so many travels’ in ‘Jeopardy’

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Marcos was described as a president who has made “so many” overseas travels in an episode of American...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DFA: North Korea ballistic missile test 'provokes tension, undermines stability'

DFA: North Korea ballistic missile test 'provokes tension, undermines stability'

36 minutes ago
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the “sudden launching drill” at 8 a.m. on Saturday and that afternoon,...
Headlines
fbtw
Passengers of crashed Cessna plane on Mayon confirmed dead

Passengers of crashed Cessna plane on Mayon confirmed dead

5 hours ago
Four people, including two Australians, were on board the Cessna 340 aircraft when it went missing on Saturday morning after...
Headlines
fbtw
Uncertain future for young Dumagat-Remontados threatened by Kaliwa Dam

Uncertain future for young Dumagat-Remontados threatened by Kaliwa Dam

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
For the indigenous peoples of Rizal and Quezon, quenching Metro Manila’s thirst means submerging their ancestral domain,...
Headlines
fbtw
US 'committed' to joint sea patrols with Philippines: US navy chief

US 'committed' to joint sea patrols with Philippines: US navy chief

5 hours ago
The United States is "committed" to conducting joint maritime patrols with the Philippines in the disputed South...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Australia eye joint West Philippine Sea patrols

Philippines, Australia eye joint West Philippine Sea patrols

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
Australia and the Philippines are in talks for launching joint maritime patrols in the West Philippine Sea after Australian...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with