Philippines logs 895 COVID-19 cases, 74 deaths in past week

A vendor sells flowers and balloons on Valentine's Day at a flower market in Manila on February 14, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines recorded 895 COVID-19 infections in the past week, with the daily average 19% lower than a week earlier, according to the Department of Health.

An average of 128 infections per day were logged from February 13 to 19, the DOH said in a bulletin on Monday.

Of the new cases, three were severe and critical. In total, there were 406 patients with severe and critical conditions, which accounted for 9.9% of the country’s total COVID-19 infections.

Data from the health department showed that only 14.9% of 2,086 beds in intensive care units were used as of Sunday, while only 18.8% of 17,045 non-ICU beds were occupied.

The DOH also verified 74 deaths in the past week. Only four of those deaths occurred in the last two weeks.

The Philippines has confirmed over four million COVID-19 infections, with over 66,000 deaths, since the pandemic began in early 2020. The number of active cases stood at 9,182.

More than 73.87 million — or 94.59% of the target population — have been fully immunized against COVID-19. However, only 21.5 million individuals received boosters.

Last week, local health authorities detected the country’s first confirmed case of Omicron subvariant XBF, which is linked to an increase in infections in Australia and Sweden.

They also detected two more cases of Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 — the most transmissible variant of the virus that causes COVID-19. This brought the total number of confirmed XBB.1.5 in the country to three. — Gaea Katreena Cabico