Philippines detects first case of Omicron subvariant XBF

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
February 15, 2023 | 4:45pm
Scenes in the streets of Marikina City during the rush hour on February 9, 2023.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has detected its first confirmed case of Omicron subvariant XBF, which is linked to an increase in infections in Australia and Sweden, the Department of Health said on Wednesday.

XBF—a recombinant sublineage of BA.5.2.3 and CJ.1—was recently added to the list of Omicron subvariants under monitoring along with XBB.1.5 and CH.1.1.

The XBF was initially flagged for its increasing prevalence and associated with the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Australia and Sweden.

“Preliminary studies also show that many of Australia’s antiviral treatments against COVID-19 were no longer effective against multiple Omicron subvariants circulating in the country, including XBF,” the DOH said.

But the DOH stressed that studies do not suggest any differences in disease severity and/or clinical manifestations compared to the original Omicron variant.

Health authorities also detected two more cases of Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5—the most transmissible variant of the virus that causes COVID-19. This brought the total number of confirmed XBB.1.5 in the country to three.

XBB.1.5 is classified as a variant of interest by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

According to the WHO, there is a moderate-strength evidence for XBB.1.5’s increased risk of transmission and immune escape. However, studies do not suggest any differences in disease severity compared to the original Omicron variant.

The Philippines also detected 26 cases of XBB, including two cases classified as XBB.1.5, 10 cases of BA.2.3.20, three cases of BA.5, two cases of BA.2.75, and one case of XBC. Twenty samples were classified as other Omicron sublineages. 

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

OMICRON SUBVARIANTS
