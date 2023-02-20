^

Headlines

Filipinos in Canada cutting back on expenses due to inflation

Halee Andrea Alcaraz - Philstar.com
February 20, 2023 | 6:44pm
Filipinos in Canada cutting back on expenses due to inflation
A cafeteria employee hands one of the meals of the day to a student at the cafeteria at Polytechnique in Montreal on Dec. 1, 2022.
AFP / Andrej Ivanov

MANILA, Philippines — It is not only in the Philippines that Filipinos are suffering from the effects of inflation. Filipinos in Canada are similarly grappling with what they describe as among their biggest concerns—the rapid rise in prices.

Many Canadians are planning to reduce many aspects of their spending due to high-interest rates and inflation, according to a January 2023 report of the Canadian Survey of Consumer Expectations.

About 87% of the respondents said they will reduce their travel, accommodation, food service and entertainment expenses. Some 73% said they will cut down on clothing and footwear spending, while 58% will tighten their belts on groceries.

More Canadians have cut down on buying discretionary items to save up for more urgent needs, the survey showed. From the 52% of respondents during the fourth quarter of 2020, 64% of respondents in the fourth quarter of 2022 said they will cut down on spending.

This year, Canada’s annual average consumer price index (CPI), which measures the average change in prices paid by consumers over time for a market basket of goods and services, was at 6.8%, according to Statistics Canada. This is compared to the 3.4% CPI in 2021 and 0.7% in 2020, which shows a new high in 40 years.

For Filipino-Canadian economist Cesar Polvorosa Jr., the CPI report for 2022 can be attributed to the inflationary effects of the global crisis.

But Polvorosa noted that this result did not come as a shock because the rise in prices started from the inflation spiral in the energy sector.

Gasoline prices skyrocketed to 28.5%, while the spike in food prices reached 9.8%, which is the highest since 1981, noted Polvorosa, who teaches at Algoma University and Humber College Longo Faculty of Business in Ontario.

A perfect storm

Polvorosa called the events in the last three years, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, a “perfect storm” which caused rapid inflation.

He said in an interview with CBC/Radio-Canada that it was the pandemic and the global lockdowns that disrupted supply chains around the world.

After countries eased pandemic restrictions, a lot of demands that were put on hold were released. However, many products ranging from automotive tech, computer chips, to food were not part of those that were released because of the supply chain disruptions, Polvorosa said.

During this time, many Canadians also received financial aid from their government to cope with the health crisis. The net effect of these events was the rapid rise in the prices of goods, he added.

The economist explained that the increase in borrowing interest rates at the Bank of Canada is a usual solution to fight inflation.

“High-interest rates mean that borrowing money is now more expensive,” Polvorosa said.

This means fewer consumers will borrow money and invest in business. This could lead to lesser demand, which could, later on, slow down inflation.

The Bank of Canada adjusted its bank rate to 4.75% last January, the eighth rate hike in the last 12 months, which according to Polvorosa is “aggressive” due to economic headwinds.

In December 2022, Canada posted an inflation rate of 6.3%, a decrease from 8.1% in June last year, which is a good sign that the interest rate hikes in Canada are now affecting the economy.

The Bank of Canada is still treading a tightrope because high-interest rates translate to lower levels of borrowing, which could result in the weakening of businesses and unemployment.

But Polvorosa is optimistic that Canada will soon find stability unless dragged down by the global economy.

CANADA

CONSUMER PRICE INDEX

INFLATION

OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Armed Forces vow to secure West Philippines Sea, asks for &lsquo;support, prayers&rsquo;

Armed Forces vow to secure West Philippines Sea, asks for ‘support, prayers’

By Michael Punongbayan | 19 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines, calling on all Filipinos for support and prayers, has vowed to continue defending the...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
PNR to suspend train services for five years

PNR to suspend train services for five years

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
The Philippine National Railways will stop its train services for at least five years to speed up construction of the North-South...
Headlines
fbtw
Magnitude 4.8-quake hits waters off Quezon province
play

Magnitude 4.8-quake hits waters off Quezon province

7 hours ago
Damage to properties and aftershocks are not expected, the state seismologists said. 
Headlines
fbtw
Filipina, 3 kids dead in T&uuml;rkiye quake &mdash; embassy

Filipina, 3 kids dead in Türkiye quake — embassy

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 11 hours ago
The Filipina and her children were laid to rest by her Turkish husband, in accordance with Turkish tradition.
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-US soldier faces 22 years behind bars for sexually abusing Filipino children

Ex-US soldier faces 22 years behind bars for sexually abusing Filipino children

By Kaycee Valmonte | 4 hours ago
A former active-duty US soldier was sentenced to 22 years in prison after admitting his involvement in the sexual abuse of...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipinos in Canada cutting back on expenses due to inflation

Filipinos in Canada cutting back on expenses due to inflation

By Halee Andrea Alcaraz | 1 hour ago
It is not only in the Philippines that Filipinos are suffering from the effects of inflation. Filipinos in Canada are similarly...
Headlines
fbtw
Like Arroyo at the House, Padilla wants Senate to 'unequivocally defend' Duterte vs ICC

Like Arroyo at the House, Padilla wants Senate to 'unequivocally defend' Duterte vs ICC

By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Padilla, in Senate Resolution No. 488, urged the Senate body — which concurred to the Rome Statute that created the...
Headlines
fbtw
EU lawmakers to visit Philippines this week

EU lawmakers to visit Philippines this week

3 hours ago
The delegation will be in the country this week, from February 22 to 24, led by six members of the European Parliament after...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR sends team to look into alleged abduction of peace consultant Badiang

CHR sends team to look into alleged abduction of peace consultant Badiang

6 hours ago
The Commission on Human Rights has sent a team to look into the alleged abduction of peace consultant Ariel Badiang in Bukidnon...
Headlines
fbtw
Zubiri: Senate to triple employees&rsquo; inflation assistance to P50k

Zubiri: Senate to triple employees’ inflation assistance to P50k

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri announced Monday that the Senate would raise the one-time inflation assistance for its employees from...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with