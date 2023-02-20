^

Filipina, 3 kids dead in Türkiye quake — embassy

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
February 20, 2023 | 8:45am
Filipina, 3 kids dead in Türkiye quake — embassy
Mourners kneel by gravestones in the cemetery of Adiyaman, in Turkey, on February 19, 2023, after a 7,8-magnitude earthquake struck parts of Turkey and Syria.
AFP / Bulent Kilic

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Embassy in Ankara on Sunday confirmed the death of a Filipina and her three children in the massive earthquake that struck Türkiye.

“It is with deepest regret that the embassy must confirm the passing of a Filipina housewife and her three children, previously reported to be missing under the rubble in Ankara,” the embassy said.

The Filipina and her children were laid to rest by her Turkish husband, in accordance with Turkish tradition.

Two Filipinos were earlier reported dead. A Filipina worker who was rescued is recovering at a hospital in Türkiye.

According to the embassy, it is hosting more than 20 families — composed of overseas Filipinos, their children and spouses and senior citizens — in its shelter. It also met with over 70 Filipinos who have decided to stay in their homes in the provinces of Türkiye.

“Most were given assistance, according to their needs, while a handful respectfully declined so that it may be reserved for those in more dire situations,” it said.

The embassy added it is “accelerating its action” toward the repatriation of those who want to return to the Philippines. For those who wish to remain in Türkiye, the embassy may assist in referring to housing and financial programs and other services provided by the Turkish government.

The magnitude 7.8-earthquake has so far killed over 44,000 people in Türkiye and Syria, and flattened thousands of buildings. Türkiye has ended rescue efforts except in the provinces of Kahramanmaras and Hatay — the two hardest hit by the powerful quake.

