Marcos says ICC probe into Duterte's drug war a 'threat to sovereignty'

Incoming Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr (L) and outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte (C) take part in the inauguration ceremony for Marcos at the Malacanang presidential palace grounds in Manila on June 30, 2022. The son of the Philippines' late dictator Ferdinand Marcos was to be sworn in as president on June 30, completing a decades-long effort to restore the clan to the country's highest office.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Saturday called the International Criminal Court’s ongoing probe into the bloody drug war of his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, a “threat to our sovereignty”.

Speaking to reporters after attending the homecoming of Philippine Military Academy alumni, Marcos maintained that the ICC has no jurisdiction over the Philippines, adding that any judgement that would from the court regarding the case would not be legitimate.

“There are many questions about their jurisdiction and what we in the Philippines regard as an intrusion into our internal matters and a threat to our sovereignty," he said.

"We do not need assistance from any outside entity. The Philippines is a sovereign nation and we are not colonies anymore of these former imperialists,” he added.

ICC prosecutors were authorized on January 26 to resume their probe into the alleged crimes against humanity in the "war on drugs." Relatives of victims of extrajudicial killings say would finally clear the path for justice.

Marcos’ defiance to cooperate with the ICC goes back to last year when he said he would shield Duterte from the probe while refusing to rejoin in the ICC. Marcos ran and won alongside now Vice President Sara Duterte, daughter of the former president.

READ: Marcos: ‘The Philippines has no intention of rejoining the ICC’

Earlier this week, Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo (Pampanga) — president of the Philippines from 2001 to 2010 — has led the filing of a House resolution defending Duterte from the ICC investigation.

Arroyo, also senior deputy speaker, urged House lawmakers on to adopt the resolution and declare their "unequivocal defense" of Duterte. Adopted resolutions express the lower chamber's position but do not have the force of law.