^

Headlines

Marcos says ICC probe into Duterte's drug war a 'threat to sovereignty'

Philstar.com
February 18, 2023 | 12:06pm
Marcos says ICC probe into Duterte's drug war a 'threat to sovereignty'
Incoming Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr (L) and outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte (C) take part in the inauguration ceremony for Marcos at the Malacanang presidential palace grounds in Manila on June 30, 2022. The son of the Philippines' late dictator Ferdinand Marcos was to be sworn in as president on June 30, completing a decades-long effort to restore the clan to the country's highest office.
Francis R. Malasig / Pool / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Saturday called the International Criminal Court’s ongoing probe into the bloody drug war of his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, a “threat to our sovereignty”.

Speaking to reporters after attending the homecoming of Philippine Military Academy alumni, Marcos maintained that the ICC has no jurisdiction over the Philippines, adding that any judgement that would from the court regarding the case would not be legitimate.

“There are many questions about their jurisdiction and what we in the Philippines regard as an intrusion into our internal matters and a threat to our sovereignty," he said.

"We do not need assistance from any outside entity. The Philippines is a sovereign nation and we are not colonies anymore of these former imperialists,” he added.

ICC prosecutors were authorized on January 26 to resume their probe into the alleged crimes against humanity in the "war on drugs." Relatives of victims of extrajudicial killings say would finally clear the path for justice.

Marcos’ defiance to cooperate with the ICC goes back to last year when he said he would shield Duterte from the probe while refusing to rejoin in the ICC. Marcos ran and won alongside now Vice President Sara Duterte, daughter of the former president.

READ: Marcos: ‘The Philippines has no intention of rejoining the ICC’

Earlier this week, Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo (Pampanga) — president of the Philippines from 2001 to 2010 — has led the filing of a House resolution defending Duterte from the ICC investigation.

Arroyo, also senior deputy speaker, urged House lawmakers on to adopt the resolution and declare their "unequivocal defense" of Duterte. Adopted resolutions express the lower  chamber's position but do not have the force of law.

BONGBONG MARCOS

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

RODRIGO DUTERTE

WAR ON DRUGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Envoy: &lsquo;3rd party&rsquo; stirring trouble between China, Philippines

Envoy: ‘3rd party’ stirring trouble between China, Philippines

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
A “third party” is taking advantage of maritime issues to stir up trouble in the West Philippine Sea between the...
Headlines
fbtw
Oil price hike looms next week

Oil price hike looms next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
An increase in the prices of petroleum products is expected next week, potentially putting an end to the rollbacks implemented...
Headlines
fbtw
PNR to suspend train services for five years

PNR to suspend train services for five years

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 12 hours ago
The Philippine National Railways will stop its train services for at least five years to speed up construction of the North-South...
Headlines
fbtw
Maurice Arcache, 89

Maurice Arcache, 89

12 hours ago
“Goodnight, Alex, see you tomorrow. God willing.”
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;China actions damaging, dangerous, destabilizing&rsquo;

‘China actions damaging, dangerous, destabilizing’

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
China should stop its “damaging and dangerous” actions in the West Philippine Sea that are “destabilizing”...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
4 of 10 Pinoys never married, live-ins increased &ndash; PSA

4 of 10 Pinoys never married, live-ins increased – PSA

By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
Four out of 10 persons in the country were never married, based on the 2020 Census of Population and Housing conducted by...
Headlines
fbtw
SC affirms decision dismissing raps on Marcos behest loans

SC affirms decision dismissing raps on Marcos behest loans

By Robertzon Ramirez | 12 hours ago
The Supreme Court has affirmed the ombudsman’s decision dismissing the graft charges filed against two Cabinet officials...
Headlines
fbtw
Business group seeks government help on seafarers &nbsp;

Business group seeks government help on seafarers  

By Robertzon Ramirez | 12 hours ago
A maritime business group is calling for help from the government amid fears that 50,000 seafarers may be on the verge of...
Headlines
fbtw
Meta launches teen-friendly webtoons on data privacy

Meta launches teen-friendly webtoons on data privacy

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
Technology company Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, has launched a series of webtoons that aim to educate Filipino teens...
Headlines
fbtw

PNP insists NAIA departure of private jet irregular

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
The Philippine National Police insists there was irregularity in the departure of a private jet from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport last Feb. 13 without undergoing pre-flight inspection by the Aviation Security...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with