^

Headlines

Arroyo leads House allies in 'unequivocal defense' of Duterte, 'drug war'

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
February 16, 2023 | 4:34pm
Arroyo leads House allies in 'unequivocal defense' of Duterte, 'drug war'
President Rodrigo Duterte and former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo share a light moment during a courtesy visit in Malacañang on November 28, 2016.
Presidential photo / King Rodriguez

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo (Pampanga) — president of the Philippines from 2001 to 2010 — has led the filing of a House resolution defending former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is facing an investigation at the International Criminal Court over his controversial and bloody "war on drugs".

Arroyo, also senior deputy speaker, urged House lawmakers on Thursday to adopt the resolution and declare their "unequivocal defense" of former president Rodrigo Duterte. Adopted resolutions express the chamber's position but do not have the force of law.

ICC prosecutors were authorized on January 26 to resume their probe into the alleged crimes against humanity in the "war on drugs." Relatives of victims of extrajudicial killings say would finally clear the path for justice.

House Resolution No. 780 lists the following as co-authors:

  • Reps. Carmelo Lazatin, Jr. (Pampanga)
  • Aurelio Gonzales (Pampanga)
  • Anna York Bondoc-Sagum (Pampanga)
  • Jose Alvarez (Palawan)
  • Mary Mitzi Cajayon-Uy (Caloocan City)
  • Richard Gomez (Leyte)
  • Wilton Kho (Masbate)
  • Loreto Amante (Laguna)
  • Edward Hagedorn (Palawan)
  • Edwin Olivarez (Parañaque)
  • Eric Martinez (Valenzuela)
  • Eduardo Rama, Jr. (Cebu City)
  • Dale Corvera (Agusan del Norte)
  •  Zaldy Villa (Siquijor)
  • Ma. Rene Ann Lourdes Matibag (Laguna)
  • Mohamad Khalid Dimaporo (Lanao del Norte)
  • Johnny Pimentel (Surigao del Sur)
  • Marilyn Primicias-Agabas (Pangasinan)

In a press release on HR 780, Arroyo brought up past charges against her that she called "politically-motivate" and "trumped-up" as reasons she is "keen on ensuring that justice is meted out fairly to everyone as she too was once a victim of unfair investigation and prosecution during the time of then-President Noynoy Aquino, her immediate successor."

The Office of the Ombudsman in 2019 signed off on the decision to dismiss the last plunder complaint filed against Macapagal-Arroyo over the alleged misuse of Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) funds for lack of evidence.

The press release from Arroyo’s camp also cited the Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss in July 2016 a separate PCSO plunder case against her, "ruling that the Sandiganbayan ‘committed grave abuse of discretion when it denied their respective demurrers to the evidence.’"

Arroyo justifies Duterte’s drug war  

In defense of Duterte, the resolution argued that the "remarkable accomplishments brought about by (Duterte’s) relentless campaign against illegal drugs, insurgency, separatism and terrorism, corruption in government and criminality made the life of Filipinos better, comfortable and peaceful."

It also added that there was a "need for immediate action to curb the country’s serious and rampant illegal drug situation at the time when Duterte took office."

The House resolution also cited a supposed "unprecedented growth in exports and investment," which it argued resulted from Duterte’s strong push to “end insurgency and curb the drug menace in the country.”

The House resolution stuck to the Philippine government’s defense of having its own "functioning and independent"judicial system". The office of the ICC prosecutor has pointed out that domestic proceedings have only managed the prosecution and conviction of low-ranking officials.

RELATED: ICC notes domestic PHL proceedings only concern low-ranking perpetrators

No bearing

The resolution "has no bearing at all" on the ICC probe, said Carlos Conde, a senior Asia researcher at Human Rights Watch.

"They’re merely circling the wagon. But it’s immaterial as far as the resumption of investigation goes," Conde added.

Conde said that the only way the Philippine government could head off an investigation by the international court was to "demonstrate that it was willing and able to deliver justice for victims of the drug war."

"The government was given the opportunity to show that its justice system was working enough to make the ICC superfluous. The Pre-Trial Chamber came to the conclusion that it failed," Conde added.

What the resolution has achieved, according to the human rights alliance Karapatan, was to "insult …  thousands of victims of extrajudicial killings and their families — citizens of this country who suffered inhuman treatment from a murderous regime."

"Let it be noted that initiators of this resolution are among those in government who cheered on Duterte and are now seemingly aiding him in evading accountability — while poor Filipinos were summarily killed," Karapatan said in a statement.  

DRUG WAR

GLORIA ARROYO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Countries rally behind Philippines in maritime incidents with China
play

Countries rally behind Philippines in maritime incidents with China

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
Former colonizer and treaty ally United States was the first to issue a statement of support. Trade and development partners...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Senators hit &lsquo;Plane&rsquo; for putting Philippines in bad light

Senators hit ‘Plane’ for putting Philippines in bad light

By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
Senators condemned yesterday the negative portrayal of the Philippines in the fictional movie “Plane” that starred...
Headlines
fbtw
6.0 magnitude quake rocks central Philippines

6.0 magnitude quake rocks central Philippines

10 hours ago
A 6.1-magnitude earthquake rocked the central Philippines early Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, with the local seismological...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Big guns&rsquo; mulled for PCG vessels

‘Big guns’ mulled for PCG vessels

By Robertzon Ramirez | 17 hours ago
While intending to stay true to its mandate to preserve peace and de-escalate tensions in the West Philippine Sea, the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Human trafficking eyed in private jet take-off from NAIA

Human trafficking eyed in private jet take-off from NAIA

By Rudy Santos | 17 hours ago
A private jet took off from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Monday without authorization from concerned agencies,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fact check: LizQuen wedding tweet from fake 'ABS-CBN' account

Fact check: LizQuen wedding tweet from fake 'ABS-CBN' account

3 hours ago
A Twitter account posing to be a member of the Philippine media posted that actors Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano are soon...
Headlines
fbtw
DOT: Philippines to welcome 139 cruise ships this year

DOT: Philippines to welcome 139 cruise ships this year

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
The Philippines is set to welcome foreign tourists carried by up to 139 cruise ships this year, which could help in the revival...
Headlines
fbtw
No Pinoy quake casualties in Syria &ndash; DFA

No Pinoy quake casualties in Syria – DFA

By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
No Filipino was reported killed in Syria following the earthquake that struck across the border region of southern Turkey...
Headlines
fbtw
Privatization proceeds eyed to fund Maharlika

Privatization proceeds eyed to fund Maharlika

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
Proceeds from privatization may be used to finance the proposed Maharlika Investment Fund, rather than putting state banks...
Headlines
fbtw
Order out for 440,000-MT sugar imports

Order out for 440,000-MT sugar imports

By Danessa Rivera | 17 hours ago
The Sugar Regulatory Administration has issued Sugar Order No. 6 for the importation of 440,000 metric tons of refined sugar...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with