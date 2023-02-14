^

Marcos summons Chinese ambassador over West Philippine Sea incidents

Philstar.com
February 14, 2023 | 7:54pm
Marcos summons Chinese ambassador over West Philippine Sea incidents
In this handout photo, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. expresses "serious concern" to China Ambassador Huang Xilian over the actions of Chinese ships against the Philippine Coast Guard and Filipino fishermen in the West Philippine Sea .
Photos by Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — A day after the Philippine Coast Guard made public its experience with its Chinese counterpart last week, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. summoned Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian to "express his serious concern" over recent incidents in the West Philippine Sea, the Palace said.

A statement from the Presidential Communications Office released Tuesday evening said Marcos Jr. noted China’s actions against the PCG and Filipino fishermen are becoming more frequent and more intense. 

The chief executive also noted that the latest incident in Ayungin Shoal involved the China Coast Guard using a military-grade laser, which caused temporary blindness among some of the crew onboard the BRP Malapascua on a rotation and resupply mission last week.

READ: Chinese Coast Guard aims laser at PCG vessel on resupply mission

In a separate statement, the Chinese Embassy in Manila said they discussed how to "properly manage maritime differences between China and the Philippines," as well as improve communication and implement the discussions held with Chinese President Xi Jinping during Marcos Jr.'s state visit to China last month. 

The Philippines already filed a diplomatic protest against China on Tuesday, which the Department of Foreign Affairs said was relayed to the Chinese Embassy. It is among the eight notes verbale filed against Beijing so far this year, while it is said to be the 75th under Marcos Jr.’s administration.

"These acts of aggression by China are disturbing and disappointing as it closely follows the state visit to China of [Marcos Jr.] in early January during which he and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to manage maritime differences through diplomacy and dialogue, without resorting to force and intimidation," Amb. Ma. Teresita Daza, spokesperson of the DFA, said in a statement on Tuesday. 

China previously tried to justified its February 6 actions by saying its coast guard was trying to assert its sovereignty and was following domestic laws and international law, such as the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Despite saying it adheres to international law, Beijing has never recognized the Hague ruling and has insisted that it is “illegal.”

READ: After 6th Hague ruling anniversary, China insists tribunal decision is 'illegal'

Support from Australia, US

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Australia called China's actions toward the Philippines "unsafe and intimidatory."

"We continue to call for peace, stability, & respect for international law in the South China Sea, a vital international waterway," Australian Ambassador to the Philippines HK Yu said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

In a statement dated February 13, the United States again reiterated its commitment to its oldest treaty ally and former colony in Southeast Asia, saying China’s actions were “provocative and unsafe.” 

The US emphasized how the 2016 Hague tribunal already ruled that China has no lawful claims over the Second Thomas Shoal (Ayungin Shoal). 

"[China’s] dangerous operational behavior directly threatens regional peace and stability. infringes upon freedom of navigation in the South China Sea as guaranteed under international law, and undermines the rules-based international order," US State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

READ: US: China's laser use vs Coast Guard vessel 'provocative, unsafe'

CHINA

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
