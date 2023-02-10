Palace renames complaints office as ‘Presidential Action Center’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. accommodates the Philippine press during his last day of working visit in New York.

MANILA, Philippines — Removing the word “complaints” from the name of Malacañang's complaints desk, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Friday signed an executive order renaming the Presidential Complaints and Action Office to the Presidential Action Center.

According to Executive Order (EO) No. 15, the reason behind the name change is that: “There is a need to rename the PCC to ensure that its name is consistent with the nature and scope of its work.”

Malacañang’s Presidential Complaints and Action Office (PCAO), established through EO No. 442, serves as the command center and liaison unit of the Office of the President for all requests for assistance complaints from the public.

Signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on behalf of the president, EO 15 states that the office is mandated to “(provide) public assistance and social services such as addressing complaints against government processes and various requests for assistance” in addition to coordination and liaison work.

Marcos' predecessor, former President Rodrigo Duterte, renamed the then-Presidential Action Center as the Presidential Complaint Center during the first year of his term. — Cristina Chi