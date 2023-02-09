^

Headlines

Walk the talk on tax payments, Marcos urged

Sheila Crisostomo - The Philippine Star
February 9, 2023 | 12:01am
Walk the talk on tax payments, Marcos urged
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. leads the launch of the national tax campaign at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City on February 7, 2023.
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro yesterday urged President Marcos to “walk the talk” on payment of taxes.

Reacting to his call for the public to pay the correct taxes on time, Castro said Marcos is right in his call “but he should walk the talk.”

She noted that the Supreme Court has long issued a ruling that the Marcos family should pay their unpaid real estate taxes and by doing otherwise, the President has lost the “moral ascendancy to make the call.”

The unpaid estate taxes of the Marcoses reportedly amounted originally to P203 billion.

“In truth, it is difficult for ordinary people to pay taxes from goods, utilities, income and others, and they need relief from these taxes now,” Castro said.

The lawmaker, representing the ACT Teachers party-list, said the government should remove the excise tax and value added tax on oil and basic commodities.

She said the President should also certify as urgent the Wealth Tax bill to let the richest one percent in the country “give back more to the country’s coffers.”

Meanwhile, the Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law (CARMMA) challenged the President to set a good example and pay his family’s billions of pesos estate tax liabilities.

“With his recent statements ‘encouraging’ the public to pay their taxes, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. should walk his talk – and pay his family’s P203-billion estate tax deficiencies now,” CARMMA said.

CARMMA is composed mostly of survivors of human rights abuses during martial law.

“It has been 24 years, in March 1999, when the Supreme Court ruled as final and executory its 1997 decision for Marcos Jr. and his mother Imelda, named as co-administrators of the estate left by dictator Marcos Sr., to pay estate tax dues amounting to P23 billion. Due to surcharges and penalties, this amount has been valued at P203 billion,” CARMMA pointed out.

Furthermore, the group noted that in December 2021, the BIR had sent a demand letter to the Marcoses to pay their tax dues.

“It is the height of temerity that the Marcoses continue to refuse to pay their tax dues, while Marcos Jr. implores the public to pay their taxes,” CARMMA said.

“We are angered by this display of gross insensitivity and arrogance, as the poor majority of Filipinos are in dire need of social services and aid at a time of rising unemployment and inflation rates,” it added. – Elizabeth Marcelo

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

TAX
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DMW halts deployment of newly-hired domestic workers to Kuwait

DMW halts deployment of newly-hired domestic workers to Kuwait

8 hours ago
In the meantime, Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople said Filipinos looking to work abroad can consider...
Headlines
fbtw
Villanuevas in Congress move to delay SOGIE Equality Bill

Villanuevas in Congress move to delay SOGIE Equality Bill

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
Hontiveros would have wanted to conduct another hearing on the SOGIE bill to give more time to evangelical groups to speak,...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ wraps up preliminary probe into Percy Lapid murder raps vs Bantag

DOJ wraps up preliminary probe into Percy Lapid murder raps vs Bantag

By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
Four months since the brazen killing of radio broadcaster Percy Lapid, state prosecutors wrapped up its preliminary investigation...
Headlines
fbtw
House reso seeks lifting of terror tag, return to peace table with CPP-NPA-NDF

House reso seeks lifting of terror tag, return to peace table with CPP-NPA-NDF

By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
Lawmakers said that since the ATC resolutions, there has been a "rise in violations of human rights and international...
Headlines
fbtw
Children pulled from rubble as T&uuml;rkiye-Syria quake toll tops 9,500

Children pulled from rubble as Türkiye-Syria quake toll tops 9,500

By Kadir Demir | 9 hours ago
Officially, the death toll from the disaster now stands at 6,957 people dead in Türkiye and 2,547 in Syria, bringing...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SC junks P840 million coco levy raps vs Enrile, others

SC junks P840 million coco levy raps vs Enrile, others

By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 hour ago
After over three decades, the Supreme Court has ordered the dismissal of the graft charges filed against former senator and...
Headlines
fbtw
Government allots P327 million to boost onion production

Government allots P327 million to boost onion production

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The government has set aside nearly P327 million to boost onion production in the Philippines this year, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbtw
Government appeals ICC ruling on drug probe

Government appeals ICC ruling on drug probe

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
The Philippine government has asked the International Criminal Court to suspend the preliminary investigation into the alleged...
Headlines
fbtw
Jobless rate up slightly in December

Jobless rate up slightly in December

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The unemployment rate went up slightly in December from the previous month, but the number of Filipinos looking for additional...
Headlines
fbtw
OWWA verifying if Pinoy among quake dead

OWWA verifying if Pinoy among quake dead

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration is verifying reports that a Filipino worker was among the thousands of people...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with