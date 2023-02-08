^

Headlines

Philippine sending rescue teams to Turkey

Michael Punongbayan, Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
February 8, 2023 | 12:00am
Philippine sending rescue teams to Turkey
Members of the Philippine response team headed for Turkey prepare for inspection at Camp Aguinaldo yesterday. The Philippines will be deploying an 85-member team as well as 16 tons of medical supplies to quake-hit regions of Turkey.
Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will send an 85-member team to earthquake-ravaged Turkey to help in search and rescue operations and in providing relief assistance to survivors, President Marcos said yesterday.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday, killing more than 5,000 people and destroying houses and buildings. Scores remain missing and are feared dead.

Marcos said the Philippine contingent departs for Turkey today.

“We have organized a group of about 85 personnel together with some goods… We are looking for blankets, winter clothing, because of course their homes were destroyed...They’re exposed so they need all of these things,” Marcos said in an interview after attending the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s national tax campaign kickoff in Pasay City.

“So we are organizing it and I already have the assurance also of the Turkish (Airlines) that they will be the ones to bring our people and our equipment and our goods to, I suppose, to Ankara first and then to be distributed properly in Turkey,” he said.

Marcos said the government would also send engineers and health workers and provide other necessary assistance to the victims of the quake.

“We will send engineers, health workers and of course the goods that we feel that they will need,” the President said.

The contingent will be coming from the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), Department of Health, Philippine Army, Philippine Air Force and the Metro Manila Development Authority, among other agencies.

The Turkish embassy in Manila earlier sought assistance in the form of emergency medical and urban search and rescue teams.

Marcos on Monday extended his condolences and offered assistance to Turkey and Syria.

“Our thoughts and prayers go to the peoples and governments of Türkiye and Syria following the strong earthquake that has claimed many lives and caused massive destruction to their countries,” the President said in a post on Twitter.

“The Philippines is ready to help in whatever way it can in responding to this disaster,” he said.

Reports said Monday’s quake was Turkey’s most severe earthquake since 1999.

Ready

Earlier yesterday, the OCD said it is now preparing to send search and rescue teams to Turkey.

OCD administrator Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno said other member agencies of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) are prepared to extend necessary assistance.

Nepomuceno said the OCD is now coordinating with concerned agencies and mustering manpower and equipment for possible deployment to Turkey.

He said the OCD “commiserates and expresses our condolences to the Republic of Türkiye following the tragic earthquake that resulted to unfortunate number of casualties.”

“The OCD extends our heartfelt sympathies to all the victims and affected families of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit southern Türkiye just this afternoon,” Nepomuceno said in a statement issued late Monday.

He noted that the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has assured the public that the earthquake would have no effect on the Philippines.

“The earthquake in Turkey will not affect us as the active fault that caused the magnitude 7.8 earthquake is too far away and not connected to our active faults,” Secretary of Science and Technology Renato Solidum Jr. explained.

Nepomuceno nevertheless cautioned that a powerful earthquake with the same magnitude may also happen in the Philippines.

“It is best for us to remain prepared, alert and well informed in case a similar unfortunate event may happen in our country,” Nepomuceno said.

“Again, the Republic of the Philippines is one with the whole international community in extending its sympathies and condolences to the Republic of Türkiye. Our prayers are with those who are still missing as a result of this tragic event,” he said.

No Pinoys injured

Meanwhile, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said no Filipino in Syria has been reported injured or killed in the earthquake.

“The Philippine embassy in Damascus reported that leaders of the Filipino community have been contacted and they confirmed that no Filipino was injured as a result of the earthquake in regions including those that were greatly affected,” said DFA spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza.

According to the DFA, there are around 60 Filipinos in earthquake-affected areas in Syria, including Aleppo, Latakia, Tartous and Hama.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo offered his condolences to the families of the earthquake victims.

“I offer my condolences to the people of Türkiye & Syria for the tragic loss of lives & catastrophic damage caused by yesterday’s quake. PH Embassies in d affected countries are monitoring situation & we are coordinating w/ them on the condition of Filipinos in their jurisdictions,” Manalo said in a Twitter post.

The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) also relayed its sympathies and condolences to Turkey.

“On behalf of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) His Excellency, President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr., and the Filipino people, I convey our deepest sympathies to the citizens of Türkiye and Syria who fell victim to the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit yesterday, February 6, 2023,” Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy that has claimed the lives of thousands in the affected countries. Our prayers go out to the bereaved families, as well as those who are still waiting to be rescued and recovering in hospitals,” Galvez said.

Galvez said that as members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Türkiye and Syria have supported the Philippine government in its pursuit of a just and lasting peace for the nation, particularly in helping push forward the Bangsamoro peace process.

“The Filipino nation is ready to assist the governments of Türkiye and Syria in whatever way possible. We shall continue to pray for the safety and protection of their people, as we stand united with other countries during this most difficult time,” Galvez said. – Jose Rodel Clapano, Pia Lee Brago

TURKEY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 detected in Philippines

Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 detected in Philippines

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control classified XBB.1.5 as a variant of interest.
Headlines
fbtw
CHR to investigate Calabarzon cops accused of raping minors

CHR to investigate Calabarzon cops accused of raping minors

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
The Commission on Human Rights said Tuesday that it will conduct an independent probe on the rape allegations against two...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, India ink grant program for quick impact projects

Philippines, India ink grant program for quick impact projects

6 hours ago
India will be helping the Philippines fund “quick impact” projects — from educational programs and community...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Middle power&rsquo;: With gains in military capability, Philippines ranks 16th in Asia Power Index

‘Middle power’: With gains in military capability, Philippines ranks 16th in Asia Power Index

By Kaycee Valmonte | 11 hours ago
The index measures power based on its resources – such as economic and military capability, resilience, among others...
Headlines
fbtw
DENR orders APMC to halt transport of nickel ore, causeway ops in Sibuyan

DENR orders APMC to halt transport of nickel ore, causeway ops in Sibuyan

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
The DENR ordered Altai Philippines Mining Corporation to cease and desist from the construction and operations of its causeway...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Government gets lowest rating in fighting inflation, corruption

Government gets lowest rating in fighting inflation, corruption

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
While President Marcos’ overall performance in his first six months may have rated high among Filipinos based on a survey...
Headlines
fbtw
Pay the right taxes, Marcos urges public

Pay the right taxes, Marcos urges public

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Marcos called on the public yesterday to pay the right amount of taxes on time as he ordered revenue officials to...
Headlines
fbtw
Inflation sizzles to 8.7%

Inflation sizzles to 8.7%

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
January numbers unfortunate – BBM
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Very good&rsquo; Marcos satisfaction rating, &lsquo;excellent&rsquo; for Sara

‘Very good’ Marcos satisfaction rating, ‘excellent’ for Sara

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
A majority of Filipinos are satisfied with the performance of President Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte in their first...
Headlines
fbtw
35 Philippine doctors to undergo 21-day forensic training

35 Philippine doctors to undergo 21-day forensic training

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
The Department of Justice has reached an agreement with United Nations special rapporteur Morris Tidball-Binz for a 21-day...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with