STC Manila to hold grand homecoming

MANILA, Philippines — Alumnae of St. Theresa’s College Manila will hold their grand homecoming on Feb. 18 at the Harbor Garden Tent of Sofitel Philippine Plaza Hotel.

The event will be conducted in a hybrid format to give alumnae the option to attend the event in person or via remote communication, according to STC Manila Alumnae Foundation Inc. president Carmen Seriña.

The theme for this year’s reunion is “Theresians on Fire, Theresians Burning Bright” as performed by the jubilarian classes of 1953, 1958, 1963, 1968, 1973 and 1978.

Original Pilipino Music (OPM) will fill the air as the performers don modern Filipiniana costumes.

Registration for the event starts at 2:30 p.m. followed by anticipated mass at 4 p.m. and dinner.

Registration for online attendees is ongoing via the registration link provided through the class representatives. For details, please contact the secretariat at 09175742688 or e-mail [email protected]

The first St. Theresa’s College in the Philippines was established in 1915 by Reverend Mother Louise de Meester, who also founded the Missionary Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. It was located on San Marcelino Street in Ermita, Manila.

In 1980, after 65 years, STC Manila was closed to enable the congregation to render missionary work. The campus site was sold to Adamson University’s Vincentian Fathers.

By that time, STC Manila had been home to 6,329 secondary and college graduates who, in various capacities, became highly regarded for their Theresian ideals and strong work ethics.