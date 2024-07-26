Michael de Mesa thankful for car towed after over 22 hours stuck due to 'Carina' flood

Michael de Mesa is stranded due to 'Carina' flooding on July 25, 2024, as seen on his Instagram post

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Michael de Mesa spent almost 24 hours inside his car that was among the thousands stuck due to the flooding in Metro Manila caused by habagat (southwest monsoon) that was enhanced by supertyphoon "Carina" (Gaemi).

The seasoned actor posted a series of photos on his Instagram, detailing his experience.

His first post said that he was packed up from his taping at around 2:30 p.m. and he was left stranded on the road for five hours. He was not able to maneuver his car due to waist-deep flooding and because it malfunctioned after he tried to drive through the water.

The actor will reportedly star in the upcoming GMA-7 series "Forever Young."

Michael revealed that he has been stranded for 17 hours and his anxiety was already "kicking in" in his second post, which was posted at day time as opposed to his initial post at night time.

In his latest Instagram post, Michael informed his followers that his car has finally been towed after more than 22 hours stuck inside his non-functioning car. He thanked people who helped him throughout the experience.

"Finally being towed after more than 22 hours of being stuck. Maraming salamat, NJP Towing! A heartfelt thanks to everyone who reached out, sent assistance, and shared their heartfelt messages. I deeply appreciate your kindness and support. My thoughts and prayers are with those in more difficult situations. Stay safe, everyone," the actor wrote on Instagram today.

