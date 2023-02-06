^

Headlines

UN rapporteur on EJKs arriving today

Neil Jayson Servallos - The Philippine Star
February 6, 2023 | 12:00am
UN rapporteur on EJKs arriving today
Secretary of Justice Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla speaks in front of of DOJ employees during his first flag ceremony as justice secretary.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo IV

MANILA, Philippines — The United Nations special rapporteur for extrajudicial killings will be in the country this week to help build capacity of forensic pathologists as the Department of Justice (DOJ) seeks to improve its investigations on wrongful deaths.

But Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla clarified yesterday that Chilean physician Morris Tidball-Binz is not doing so in his capacity as UN special rapporteur but as a forensic pathology expert to train some of the country’s doctors in assisting law enforcement agencies.

Tidball-Binz is expected in the Philippines today.

“He is coming in his capacity as an expert in the field to help capacitate our current doctors. We need more capable doctors in our country to assist our law enforcement agencies in their work. This is an enormous step towards that goal,” Remulla said.

“I invited Dr. Tidball-Binz because his work speaks for itself. His missions and projects have had an immeasurable impact on the countries he has helped. He has provided closure for families of victims of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances. We are hoping for the same when he visits the Philippines,” he added.

Tidball-Binz specializes in forensic science, human rights and humanitarian action and has been the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial summary or arbitrary executions since 2021.

The DOJ chief met with him last Nov. 13, ahead of the Universal Periodic Review in Geneva, Switzerland. Remulla said the rapporteur accepted the invite.

Earlier, UN special rapporteur on the sale and sexual exploitation of children Mama Fatima Singhateh and the rapporteur on freedom of expression and media Irene Khan were also invited. Sighateh visited in November last year while Khan is scheduled to visit this year.

During his three-day visit, Tidball-Binz is scheduled to meet with Remulla, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, as well as officials of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Philippine National Police, National Bureau of Investigation, the National Prosecution Service and several civil society organizations.

DOJ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
News from home: Jullebee laid to rest, only 10% of K-12 graduates got jobs

News from home: Jullebee laid to rest, only 10% of K-12 graduates got jobs

By Kaycee Valmonte | 7 hours ago
From slain overseas Filipino worker’s final rites to a review of the K-12 promise of jobs after completing basic education...
Headlines
fbtw
71,000 kilos of 'smuggled' onions buried in Zamboanga City

71,000 kilos of 'smuggled' onions buried in Zamboanga City

1 day ago
While consumers continue to suffer from high prices of onions in local markets due to alleged lack of supply, the government...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines' balancing act: Independence while maintaining 'complex' relationships

Philippines' balancing act: Independence while maintaining 'complex' relationships

By Kaycee Valmonte | 11 hours ago
Manila’s next challenge —  as it pursues its diplomatic thrust of being a "friend to all, enemy to none" — is...
Headlines
fbtw
Metro LGUs can implement own coding schemes &ndash; MMDA

Metro LGUs can implement own coding schemes – MMDA

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
Even with the approval of the Metro Manila Traffic Code, some local government units might still enforce their own traffic...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US to restart joint patrols in South China Sea

Philippines, US to restart joint patrols in South China Sea

1 day ago
The United States and the Philippines have agreed to restart joint patrols in the South China Sea as the longtime...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comfort women not on Marcos Jr. Japan trip agenda

Comfort women not on Marcos Jr. Japan trip agenda

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
Malacañang has turned down the appeal of a comfort women’s group for President Marcos to take up the cause of...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines sovereignty to be upheld under EDCA &ndash; DND

Philippines sovereignty to be upheld under EDCA – DND

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 hour ago
With more American troops soon joining Filipino soldiers at four new military facilities under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation...
Headlines
fbtw
FDA issues warning vs fake botox

FDA issues warning vs fake botox

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
The Food and Drug Administration has cautioned the public over the sale of counterfeit versions of prescribed drugs for wrinkle...
Headlines
fbtw
Romualdez, Sara reelected as Lakas-CMD officials

Romualdez, Sara reelected as Lakas-CMD officials

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
The country’s most dominant party, the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats, elected its new national officers and members...
Headlines
fbtw
Billionaire, former trade minister Roberto Ongpin, 86

Billionaire, former trade minister Roberto Ongpin, 86

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Tycoon, former trade minister, Harvard-trained businessman, empire builder and deal maker extraordinaire Roberto V. Ongpin...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with