^

Headlines

HIV cases up 21% in 2022

Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
February 6, 2023 | 12:00am
HIV cases up 21% in 2022
This undated In this file photo shows a person getting tested for the Human Immunodeficiency Virus.
The STAR / Andy Zapata

MANILA, Philippines — More Filipinos are getting infected with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) each day at a rate that is 21 percent higher in 2022 than in the previous year, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

The DOH said the daily average of new HIV cases went up to 41 in 2022 from 34 in 2021, showing more Filipinos contracting the infection at a faster rate.

Based on the December 2022 HIV/AIDS Registry of the Philippines report, there were a total of 14,970 new HIV cases detected between January and December 2022.

The 2022 figure, the DOH said, is 2,631 cases higher than the 12,339 cases recorded in 2021.

The increase in total cases also pushed up the average number of people diagnosed with HIV a day.

In 2022, the DOH said there were 4,377 people diagnosed with acquired immunodeficiency syndrome. In 2021, there were only 3,871 AIDS cases diagnosed.

Sexual contact remains the most common mode of HIV transmission in the 14,637 cases recorded in 2022.

Of that number, 10,006 infections were acquired through male-to-male sex, 2,970 through heterosexual contact, and 1,661 cases through female intercourse.

The DOH also recorded 95 HIV infections acquired through sharing of infected needles, and 37 cases of mother-to-child transmission. There were 201 cases with no data on the mode of transmission.

Metro Manila accounted for the majority of new HIV cases with 3,915, followed by Region 4A (Calabarzon) with 2,800 and Region 3 (Central Luzon) with 1,803.

DOH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
News from home: Jullebee laid to rest, only 10% of K-12 graduates got jobs

News from home: Jullebee laid to rest, only 10% of K-12 graduates got jobs

By Kaycee Valmonte | 7 hours ago
From slain overseas Filipino worker’s final rites to a review of the K-12 promise of jobs after completing basic education...
Headlines
fbtw
71,000 kilos of 'smuggled' onions buried in Zamboanga City

71,000 kilos of 'smuggled' onions buried in Zamboanga City

1 day ago
While consumers continue to suffer from high prices of onions in local markets due to alleged lack of supply, the government...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines' balancing act: Independence while maintaining 'complex' relationships

Philippines' balancing act: Independence while maintaining 'complex' relationships

By Kaycee Valmonte | 11 hours ago
Manila’s next challenge —  as it pursues its diplomatic thrust of being a "friend to all, enemy to none" — is...
Headlines
fbtw
Metro LGUs can implement own coding schemes &ndash; MMDA

Metro LGUs can implement own coding schemes – MMDA

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
Even with the approval of the Metro Manila Traffic Code, some local government units might still enforce their own traffic...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US to restart joint patrols in South China Sea

Philippines, US to restart joint patrols in South China Sea

1 day ago
The United States and the Philippines have agreed to restart joint patrols in the South China Sea as the longtime...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comfort women not on Marcos Jr. Japan trip agenda

Comfort women not on Marcos Jr. Japan trip agenda

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
Malacañang has turned down the appeal of a comfort women’s group for President Marcos to take up the cause of...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines sovereignty to be upheld under EDCA &ndash; DND

Philippines sovereignty to be upheld under EDCA – DND

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 hour ago
With more American troops soon joining Filipino soldiers at four new military facilities under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation...
Headlines
fbtw
FDA issues warning vs fake botox

FDA issues warning vs fake botox

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
The Food and Drug Administration has cautioned the public over the sale of counterfeit versions of prescribed drugs for wrinkle...
Headlines
fbtw
Romualdez, Sara reelected as Lakas-CMD officials

Romualdez, Sara reelected as Lakas-CMD officials

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
The country’s most dominant party, the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats, elected its new national officers and members...
Headlines
fbtw
Billionaire, former trade minister Roberto Ongpin, 86

Billionaire, former trade minister Roberto Ongpin, 86

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Tycoon, former trade minister, Harvard-trained businessman, empire builder and deal maker extraordinaire Roberto V. Ongpin...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with