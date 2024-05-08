‘Atin Ito’ coalition to hold another civilian mission to WPS

MANILA, Philippines — A coalition defending the country’s sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) will conduct another civilian-led mission to Panatag Shoal, also known as Bajo de Masinloc, next week, its organizers said on Wednesday.

Atin Ito will travel to Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal from May 14 to 17 to deliver provisions to Filipino fishers in the area.

Rafaela David, Akbayan Party president and Atin Ito co-convenor, said that the planned mission aims to demonstrate “active citizenship model.”

“This is not a sightseeing excursion to seek out Chinese marine vessels or a provocation to incite conflict,” David said.

“It is a legitimate exercise of Filipino citizens within our own territory. Our approach is grounded in reclaiming what rightfully belongs to us, guided by international law and diplomatic principles,” she added.

The mission will also see the deployment of markers or buoys bearing the message: “WPS, Atin Ito!” (WPS is ours!).

The voyage comes months after the group—composed of fisherfolk, students, youth leaders, and journalists—cut short its trip to Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal after being “shadowed” by Chinese vessels.

The Christmas mission was supposed to bring supplies to Filipino troops stationed on the BRP Sierra Madre, the grounded warship that serves as the country's outpost in the West Philippine Sea.

Last week, the Philippines said the China Coast Guard water cannoned and rammed vessels of the Philippine Coast Guard and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources headed to Panatag Shoal to assist Filipino fishers in the area.

Beijing claims nearly the entire South China Sea, dismissing claims from other countries, including the Philippines, and an international court ruling that found its assertions to have no legal basis. — Gaea Katreena Cabico